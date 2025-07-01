2 Arrested For Illegal Diversion Of Cement Shipments Across 4 State

Two suspects were discovered to have diverted cement across Anambra, Edo, Rivers and Delta states.

According to Anambra Police Public Relations Officer SP Tochukwu Ikenga the suspects use cyber information gathered from unsuspecting cement dealers to commit fraud.

“The suspects, identified as Mr. Mmaduabuchi Udo and Mr. Abubakar Babangida, were apprehended by operatives of the CP Monitoring Unit on 23rd June 2025 in Abuja, following an intelligence-led investigation”.

Preliminary investigations reveal that the suspects specialized in using social media platforms to profile cement dealers and extract sensitive operational information from unsuspecting victims”.

“They allegedly leveraged this data to facilitate the diversion of cement consignments intended for legitimate businesses”.

“The arrest reveals the need for vigilance when sharing business-related information online, especially on social media, which continues to be exploited by criminal syndicates”.

“The suspects are currently cooperating with investigators and have provided useful information that is aiding efforts to identify and apprehend other members of the syndicate.

Upon the conclusion of the investigation, the suspects will be arraigned in court” “The Commissioner of Police, Anambra State Command, reassures the public of the Command’s commitment to protecting lives, property, and economic interests in the state.

Members of the public are urged to report suspicious activities to the nearest police station or through the Command’s emergency contact lines,” he noted.