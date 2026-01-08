2 Arrested For Attempted Drug Smuggling To Inmates In Kano Court

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) in Kano State has arrested two men for allegedly attempting to pass illicit drugs to inmates at the Nomansland Court Complex in Kano.

The suspects were identified as Usman Khalid, 25, and Bello Musa Ahmed, 24. Both men, residents of the Tsamiya (Brigade) area of Kano State, were reportedly caught while trying to pass Indian hemp and other illegal substances to inmates.

The arrest was confirmed in a statement by the Kano State Command Public Relations Officer of the NCoS, CSC Musbahu Lawan K-Nassarawa. According to the statement, officers attached to the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Goron Dutse, intercepted the suspects at the court premises.

The officers noticed their suspicious actions and stopped them as they attempted to throw the banned substances to inmates who had been brought to court.

“The Command warns the public against intermingling with inmates, especially during transportation to and from court, as it poses a serious security breach and is punishable by law,” K-Nassarawa said.

He stressed that the NCoS remains focused on reforming and rehabilitating inmates and will not allow anyone to sabotage that responsibility.

According to him, the Controller of Corrections in Kano State, Ado Inuwa, has ordered that the suspects and the seized substances be handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency for further investigation and possible prosecution.