$2.9trn AI Market Demands Nigeria’s Immediate Action, Experts Insist

In a call for proactive national strategy, technology and economic experts have again urged Nigerian policymakers and business leaders to urgently prepare for the economic wave projected to sweep across Africa, driven by artificial intelligence.

This follows a landmark report forecasting that AI could contribute a staggering $2.9 trillion to the continent’s economy by 2030, a windfall that will not be automatically claimed but must be strategically captured.

According to industry experts, Nigeria, as Africa’s largest economy and most populous nation, stands at a pivotal crossroads.

“It can either orchestrate a concerted effort to harness this transformative potential for inclusive growth or risk being left behind, exacerbating existing digital and economic divides,” they noted, emphasising that the $2.9 trillion figure represents potential, not a guarantee. t a forim in Lagos recently, a leading technology economist at the Lagos Business School, Dr. Adeola Shasanya, said the allocation of this colossal value among African nations will be intensely competitive, hinging on infrastructure, policy, and skills.

“The AI revolution will not be a rising tide that lifts all boats equally. It will be a rapid current that rewards those who have built the sturdiest vessels. For Nigeria, the vessel is our digital infrastructure, our data governance frameworks, and most critically, the skill sets of our youth population.

We must view this not merely as a technological shift but as the single most significant economic planning imperative of the next decade,” he stated. This sentiment underscores a shift from viewing AI as a niche tech sector to recognising it as a foundational driver of future GDP across agriculture, financial services, healthcare, and logistics.

Crucially, experts pointed out that preparing for this future extends far beyond drafting a standalone AI policy, stating that it requires a holistic and accelerated upgrade of the nation’s entire digital ecosystem.

Referencing the connectivity challenges highlighted in reports by organisations like the GSMA, which noted that mobile internet adoption in Sub-Saharan Africa still lags due to affordability and literacy barriers, analysts argued that robust broadband is the nonnegotiable bedrock for any AI-driven economy.

“AI models are trained and deployed on data, and data flows on networks. “The GSMA has consistently shown the strong correlation between GDP growth and increased broadband penetration. For AI, this correlation will be exponential.

We must treat the completion of our national fibre backbone and the meaningful expansion of 4G and 5G coverage with the same urgency as constructing a new national railway or seaport. It is the infrastructure of 21st Century wealth creation,” a digital infrastructure consultant, Chike Mbonu, explained.

Furthermore, the human capital dimension is cited as both Nigeria’s greatest asset and its most pressing challenge. “With a median age under 18, the country possesses a demographic dividend that could supply the talent to power not only domestic AI applications but also become a global exporter of AI services.

“However, this requires a fundamental overhaul of educational curricula from primary to tertiary levels, integrating computational thinking and digital literacy. We need to stop just talking about ‘tech talent’ and start systematically building ‘AI-native’ generations,” founder of a Lagos-based AI training academy, Ijeoma Akwiwu, said.

Akwiwu added: “This means moving beyond coding bootcamps to embedding data literacy, ethics, and problem-solving with AI tools into our core education.

The $2.9 trillion will be accessed by nations whose farmers can use AI for crop prediction, whose small businesses can leverage it for inventory management, and whose civil servants can deploy it for efficient service delivery. It is about mass capability, not just elite expertise.”

The experts reiterated tbat Nigeria must move with deliberate speed to create an enabling environment that includes clear data protection laws to build trust, incentives for local AI research and development focused on solving African problems, and partnerships between academia, industry, and government.

They hinted that $2.9 trillion prize is hanging over the continent, waiting to be claimed. The belieced that Nigeria has the scale, the brainpower, and the entrepreneurial spirit to lead this charge, but the window for strategic preparation is already open and closing fast.