2. 933 Engineering Students Lead As ATBU Admits 4,355 Freshers

The Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi State, has matriculated 4,355 students into various faculties for the 2025/2026 academic session, with the Faculty of Engineering and Engineering Technology recording the highest number of admissions.

The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Ibrahim Hassan Garba, disclosed this during the matriculation and orientation ceremony held on Friday at the institution’s Yelwa Campus.

According to him, 933 students were admitted into Engineering, followed by 800 in the Faculty of Science and 726 in the Faculty of Environmental Technology.

Other admissions include 526 students in the Faculty of Computing, 388 in the College of Medical Sciences, 356 in the Faculty of Management Sciences, 288 in the Faculty of Technology Education, 231 in the Faculty of Agriculture and Agricultural Technology, and 107 in SPESSECE.

Garba congratulated the new students for securing admission into the institution, noting that they had succeeded after intense competition.

He urged them to take their studies seriously and make good use of the academic resources available within the university.

The Vice-Chancellor warned the students against engaging in social vices such as cultism, drug abuse and examination malpractice, stressing that the university would not tolerate any violation of its rules.

Some of the newly matriculated students during the matriculation and orientation ceremony at Gubi campus in Bauchi.