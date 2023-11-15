$2.8bn AKK Gas Project To Be Commissioned December – NNPCL

The Executive Vice President, Upstream, Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Oritsemiyiwa Eyesan has said the $2.8bn Ajaokuta–Kaduna–Kano gas pipeline project being constructed by Oilserve Limited will be inaugurated next month.

Eyesan made this known while delivering an industry address at the ongoing 41st Nigeria Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE) 2023 expo on Tuesday in Lagos.

This is coming a few days after an earlier pronouncement by Nigeria’s Minister of State of Petroleum (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, where he urged the contractors working on the AKK gas pipeline to ensure the asset is ready by July/August 2024.

Speaking on the theme, ‘Energy Infrastructure Development, Financing & Monetisation Strategies in Nigeria: Reducing the Risks of Entry’, Eyesan said the commitment to delivering the project in December was a testament to the company’s commitment to Nigeria’s Gas Master Plan.

“In the coming months, you are going to be seeing a great difference in the way we operate because NNPCL, is poised to drive more investments into the oil and gas sector. One of such huge investments is the AKK gas pipeline that will be commissioned this December,’’ said Eyesan.

READ ALSO:

She said the commitment to delivering the project in December was a testament to the company’s commitment to Nigeria’s Gas Master Plan.

The AKK pipeline is being developed by the NNPCL to transport natural gas from southern Nigeria to central Nigeria.

You would recall that in June 2020, President Muhammadu Buhari flagged off the construction of the $2.8 billion 614km Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) natural gas pipeline, the single biggest gas pipeline project in Nigeria, in Ajaokuta (Kogi State) and Rigachikun (Kaduna State).

The project, which took off after months of discussions in and out of the country, is expected to carry transport gas between the southern and northern parts of the country and will eventually extend to North Africa.

The 614 kilometres-long natural gas pipeline of the Trans-Nigeria Gas Pipeline (TNGP) project, is to be done on a build-and-transfer Public-Private Partnership (PPP) basis. It is meant to transport 3,500 million metric standard cubic feet per day of dehydrated gas from several gas-gathering projects located in southern Nigeria.