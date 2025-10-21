2.82m To Vote In Anambra Guber Poll As INEC Holds Media Forum

A total of 2.82 million registered voters are expected to determine the fate of 16 political parties and their candidates in the forthcoming November 8, 2025, governorship election in Anambra State.

The figure represents the final number of registered voters after the last Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise in the state.

This was disclosed on Tuesday during the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Forum for Media Executives, Reporters, Producers, and Online/On-Air Personalities held in Awka.

Previously, the number of registered voters stood at 2.6 million but rose to 2.82 million after the most recent registration exercise.

In his opening remarks, the National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee (IVEC), Mr. Sam Olumekun, described media practitioners as “the mirror of society” and interpreters of the electoral process who help citizens appreciate the essence of voting.

“As society’s mirror, the media reflects our collective conscience. In elections, your role becomes even more sacred. You are the interpreters of the electoral process, helping citizens understand not just how to vote, but why their participation matters,” Olumekun said.

“Democracy thrives when citizens are well-informed. To be well-informed, they must have access to accurate, timely, and balanced information. That is why the Commission continues to count on you to amplify voter education messages, combat misinformation, and keep the public engaged with truth and context.”

Olumekun assured that INEC is fully prepared for the upcoming governorship election, emphasizing that all necessary measures had been taken to ensure a credible, transparent, and inclusive process.

“Permit me to assure you that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is fully prepared for the upcoming Anambra Governorship Election on November 8, 2025,” he said.

“In line with our commitment to credible and inclusive elections, the Commission has been implementing a comprehensive plan of activities covering logistics, technology, training, stakeholder engagement, and security coordination. All non-sensitive materials have been delivered to the state, while sensitive materials will arrive in due course under strict security arrangements.”

Also speaking, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Anambra State, Dr. Queen Elizabeth Agwu, commended media practitioners for their professionalism and partnership with the Commission.

She assured that the media would be fully carried along throughout the election process and that all necessary facilities would be provided to ensure effective coverage and reportage of the November 8 poll.