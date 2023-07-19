$2.6bn Badagry port receives Certificate of Occupancy from LASG

There are indications that the Lagos State Government has issued Certificate of Occupancy (CoO) to the developers of the $2.6 billion Badagry Deep Seaport in Lagos. The state government described the proposed Badagry Deep Sea Port as a shining example of the tremendous potential Lagos holds for growth, development, innovation and a sustainable economy. The approved deep-sea port is an initiative of a consortium led by APM Terminals, Orlean Invest, Oando, Terminal Investment Limited and Macquarie.

At a stakeholders’ meeting on the development of the seaport organised by the state in conjunction with Badagry Port Development Limited, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives, Mrs. Adetutu Ososanya, declared in Lagos that the strategic and economic importance of the Badagry Deep Seaport project could not be overemphasised, taking into consideration the quantum of investments that would spring up in the area when the project would be completed. It was revealed that the port would be concessioned for 45 years period to handle an annual throughput capacity of 1.8 million Twenty-foot Equivalent Units (TEUs).

Before the latest development, investors led by APM Terminals Global Investment Limited have had discussions with the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) on the construction of the port. Unlike Lekki Port’s $361 billion within the concession period, the port is expected to generate $53.6 billion revenue for government. The proposed site of the project is located 55 kilometres west of Apapa port in Lagos. Meanwhile, the Managing Director of NPA, Mohammed Bello-Koko, and his management team were already in discussion centered on the take-off of the Badagry project, which was conceived in 2016 to take the pressure off the overstretched Lagos ports. The investment team was led by Martjin Van Dongen, the Global Head, Business Development of APM Terminals Global Investment Limited.

Bello- Koko revealed that the two teams discussed how to optimise the potentials of the Badagry Deep Seaport. He noted: “Discussions focused on optimising the potentials of the upcoming Badagry Deep Seaports and other new ports as NPA Management intensifies action toward the vision to make Nigeria the maritime logistics hub for sustainable port services in Africa.” It would be recalled that in 2016, the Federal Government conceived the idea of developing deep seaports in the country to position Nigeria as the hub of maritime activities in the West African sub-region.

The proposed deep sea ports project include Lekki deep sea port, which has already taken off, the Ondo deep sea port, Ibom Deep seaport and Badagry deep seaport. While preparations for the take off of both the Ondo and Ibom sea ports projects are in top gear, that of the Badagry project was initially bogged down by technicalities and disagreement between NPA and the promoters of the project. However, in November 2012, APM Terminals and its consortium partners announced plans to develop the Badagry deep seaport. In 2020, the NPA disclosed that the promoters paid $500,000 as a commitment deposit into an escrow account to signified their commitment towards the port project.

However, NPA kicked against the initial Outline Business Case (OBC) for the port, which has been reviewed to include the suggestions of the authority. The Federal Government, however, has approved a concession arrangement for the development of the Badagry deep seaport project over a period of 45 years. The approval was finalised following a presentation by the Federal Ministry of Transportation at the Federal Executive Council (FEC) during the last administration of President Mohammed Buhari. According to officials, the port is expected to generate $53.6 billion in revenue over the 45 years concession period. The proposal for the project was announced in 2012. Feasibility studies have been completed and construction works are yet to start. The project will be implemented in four phases, with the overall project cost estimated to range between $2 billion and $3 billion