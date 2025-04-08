$2.4bn Divestment: HEDA Sues FG, Renaissance

Share

The Incorporated Trustees of HEDA Resource Centre has initiated legal proceedings against Shell Petroleum Development Company Limited, the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Renaissance African Energy Company Limited, and several key government agencies over the transfer of an oil exploration licence.

The suit marked FHC/L/ CS/651/2025, filed by Kunle Adegoke, (SAN), on behalf of the plaintiff at the Federal High Court in Lagos, raises critical concerns regarding compliance with Nigeria’s legal and regulatory frameworks governing the petroleum industry.

According to HEDA’s statement yesterday, the suit named seven defendants that included the Attorney General and Minister for Justice of the Federation, Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), Nigeria Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), and the Ministry of Petroleum Resources.

HEDA Resource Centre in the suit contended that the transfer and divestment of Shell’s oil exploration licence to Renaissance African Energy Company Limited may have contravened provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act, 2021, and related regulations.

Key issues raised by HEDA include concerns over the legality, transparency, and regulatory compliance of the transaction.

