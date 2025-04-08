New Telegraph

April 8, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
April 8, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Business
  3. Energy
  4. $2.4bn Divestment: HEDA…

$2.4bn Divestment: HEDA Sues FG, Renaissance

The Incorporated Trustees of HEDA Resource Centre has initiated legal proceedings against Shell Petroleum Development Company Limited, the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Renaissance African Energy Company Limited, and several key government agencies over the transfer of an oil exploration licence.

The suit marked FHC/L/ CS/651/2025, filed by Kunle Adegoke, (SAN), on behalf of the plaintiff at the Federal High Court in Lagos, raises critical concerns regarding compliance with Nigeria’s legal and regulatory frameworks governing the petroleum industry.

According to HEDA’s statement yesterday, the suit named seven defendants that included the Attorney General and Minister for Justice of the Federation, Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), Nigeria Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), and the Ministry of Petroleum Resources.

HEDA Resource Centre in the suit contended that the transfer and divestment of Shell’s oil exploration licence to Renaissance African Energy Company Limited may have contravened provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act, 2021, and related regulations.

Key issues raised by HEDA include concerns over the legality, transparency, and regulatory compliance of the transaction.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Adelabu Seeks Collaboration With Nigerian Engineers On Sector’s Challenges
Read Next

Flight Delays, Cancellations Still Set Aviation Backward
Share
Copy Link
×