$2.4bn Divestment: FG Urged To Ensure Environmental Clean Up By Shell

Following the recent approval of Shell Petroleum Development Company’s (SPDC) $2.4 billion divestment of its onshore assets to Renaissance Africa Energy Holdings, the Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre) has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) to ensure that Shell fulfills its obligations by addressing the environmental devastation before finalising this divestment.

In a statement by HEDA’s Chairman, Olanrewaju Suraju, yesterday, the civil society group emphasised that Shell must not be allowed to walk away from decades of environmental degradation, legal liabilities, and social injustices inflicted on host communities.

According to Suraju, the reports indicate the divestment was concluded despite ongoing litigations, a court-ordered injunction barring the sale, and over N500 billion in environmental damages being demanded by affected communities.

He condemned this development, stating: “This blatant disregard for judicial authority not only undermines Nigeria’s legal system but also sets a dangerous precedence where multinational corporations can evade responsibility with impunity.”

