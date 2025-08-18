2.2m Households To Receive FG Cash Transfer – Minister

The Minister of State for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Tanko Sununu, has disclosed that over two million poor households have been captured in the social net to receive the Federal Government’s cash transfer soon.

Sununu, who was a guest on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, said the President Bola Tinubu-led administration is committed to alleviating poverty in the country.

According to the Minister, the current administration had carried out interventions for the poor and vulnerable Nigerians across the country.

“In the next few days to come, before the end of August, we are going to reach out to 2.2 million households,” he said.

He added that progress had been made under the Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) programme, with hundreds of billions already disbursed.

“The process is such that the National Social Safety-Net Coordinating Office (NASSCO) will now harvest vulnerable Nigerians based on their lowest cadre in the national social register.

“For those Nigerians, it is a rapid conditional cash transfer. So far, we have disbursed ₦419 billion to five million Nigerians.

“We have distributed 71 per cent in the northern part and 21 per cent in the southern part of the country,” the minister added.