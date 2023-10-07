1XBET Tourney: Soccer Touch Back to Winning Ways

S occer Touch FC bounced back from their opening day loss to Fackson FC to claim the scalps of Cheche Stars 3-0 in the opening match of Day Four of the 1XBET Cup.

Playing in Group A, Soccer Touch who were desperate for a win had the better chances in the game while thwarting the efforts of their opponents in the keenly-contested tie.

Adewale Lateef scored the opening goal in the 19th minute, while John Joshua and Joseph Ukeagu added to the tally in the 30th and 45th minutes respectively.

In the other game, Fackson FC played a 1-1 draw with Capital Avalanche to main top spot in the group. Expectedly, the game was tense and exciting. Capital Avalanche got in opening goal in the 14 minute from the boots of Oriyomi Levi.

Fackson came back into the second half firing from all angles and eventually got the equaliser from the boots of Adewusi Habeeb in the 55th minute, maintaining its top spot with 4 points from 2 games.