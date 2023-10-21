1XBET Cup: Odion Ighalo FC win Epe Conference ticket

The Club of former Eagles striker, Odion Ighalo, have emerged winner of the Epe Conference in the ongoing 1XBET Cup football competition. The final match of the Epe Conference was expectedly a tough one that kept fans at the venue, on their toes throughout the game.

De Elites proved to be worthy finalists and asked several questions of the defence line of the Ighalo FC that was led by Justice Ohanusi while they also forced goalkeeper Idowu Abiodun to make crucial saves. After a scoreless first half, the second half began in similar fashion from both sides, until red-hot striker Michael Nwachukwu scored the goal that separated both teams in the 53rd minute. Interestingly, it was Nwachukwu’s 5th goal in two matches. And with this victory, the Ambrose Duru led boys would represent Epe Conference at the final 8 of the 1XBET Cup to come up at a later date.