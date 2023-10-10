1XBet Cup: Match-day 6 takes centre stage

The ongoing maiden edition of the 1XBet Cup has entered Match Day 6 with some group matches on the cards. Toda, Group B games involving Bariga FC and Ifako FC will take place, while G-Innovation will battle with Emiloju FC in the second game.

Fackson leads Group A with four points, following its 1-1 draw against Capital Avalanche on Friday, while Soccer Touch, Capital Avalanche, and Cheche Stars have three, two, and one point, respectively.

Bariga FC occupy the top spot with four points in Group B after defeating hard-fighting and youthful Emiloju FC 1-0 in its second game and playing a 2-2 draw against G-Innovation in the Group B opening game.

G-Innovation and Ifako FC trail Bariga FC with two points, while Emiloju FC occupy the rear with a point. On Wednesday, Group A winners will battle Group B winners to bring the DBI Conference to a close.