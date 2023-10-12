1XBET Cup: Fakson FC Tackle Bariga in DBI Conference Final

The battle for the automatic qualification ticket in the DBI Conference of the maiden edition of the 1XBET Cup competition comes up this afternoon (Wednesday) between Fakson FC and Bariga FC, winners of Groups A and B, at the Nitel Training Ground, Oshodi.

Playing in the last Group B matches, Bariga FC defeated Ifako FC 2-0, to top the group with 7 points, while G-Innovation thrashed Emiloju 4-1. Fakson had picked up the final ticket in Group A with 7 points yesterday after a hard-earned 1-0 win over the Cheche Stars.

Speaking on the final game, Barrister Ayo Julius, who is the head coach of Bariga FC, is optimistic about his team picking the conference’s automatic ticket to the final 8 of the competition. The coach said, “We have gone too far, not to pick the sole ticket in this Conference.

What you saw my boys play in our group matches is what we call ‘Ramba- Samba’, which is a unique blend of Brazilian football and football made in Bariga. “What you have seen so far is just the tip of the iceberg. We’re going for the ultimate prize, which is the cup,” he boasted gleefully.

Meanwhile, a total of 32 goals have been scored in the 12 games played so far, with G-Innovation’s striker, Christian James, leading the scorers chart with five goals.