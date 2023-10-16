1XBET Cup: Epe Conference kicks off today at Odion Ighalo Arena8

It is excitement galore as the train of the maiden edition of 1XBET Grassroots Football Cup moves to the Epe Community of Lagos State. The Epe Conference, starting today, will feature eight teams pooled into two groups of four teams each, with matches slated to be held on the lush green natural grass pitch of the Odion Ighalo Sports Arena.

In Match Day 1, fans would witness Panthers FC and De Porters FC, trade tackles in the opening game of the conference. Followed by Ighalo FC and Perkins FC in the second game of Group A.

The third and fourth games would feature teams in Group B and would be Ambassador FC versus De’ Elite and B.E. Arena against Emperor FC, respectively.

Speaking ahead of the games, Engr. Waidi Akanni, who is the coordinator and consultant for the 1XBET Cup, expressed his confidence that soccer fans within the community and its axis would experience great football moments.

“The good people of Epe Community are going to enjoy the best of grassroots football, just as soccer fans did at the Mainland Conference of the 1XBET Cup.”

“Much more, the people would also experience a sweet and exciting admixture of glitz, glamour, and untold football moments,” Akanni, a former Nigeria international player,” enthused confidently.

Akanni added that there are plans by the organisers and of course, the sponsors 1XBET, to improve the championship’s organization, even as it continues to excite, inspire and encourage the people to enjoy their passion for football.