November 12, 2023
November 12, 2023
1xbet Cup 2023: Young Strikers Pip Panthers To Grab Lagos Island Conference Ticket

Young Strikers football club picked the sole ticket to represent Lagos Island Conference at the final 8 of the 1XBET Community Football Championship, after defeating Panthers FC 5-3 in the final match of the conference, played at the Hilario Campos Mini-stadium, Lagos.

The final match watched by very impressive crowd, including several former Nigeria international players as Tajudeen Disu, Nicholas Ubido, Taiwo Oloyede, Edema Benson, Michael Dominic and others, lived up to the expectations of the fans.

And interestingly, Young Strikers rushed into a 3-0 lead within a spate of twenty minutes. A howler by Young Strikers goalkeeper gave their opponents a leeway into the game, as they quickly got the second goal to send the delirious crowd into frenzy pitch.

Two more quick goals by Young Strikers literally took the winds off their sails, as their own third goal of the game, counted for nothing.

