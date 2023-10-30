1XBET Cup 2023: Teams declare readiness to claim Ikorodu Conference ticket

The Ikorodu football community is buzzing with excitement and expectations as the train of the maiden edition of the 1XBET Community Football Championship moves into town.

Ahead of the conference’s matches to be played at the Landmark College Stadium in Ikorodu, players and officials of the eight teams selected to participate in the fourth conference in the series of the 1XBET Cup Championship, which include Landmark FC, Vino Gano FC, Faith Football Academy, Victory Ones FC, Glory Boys FC, Lofty Skills FC, SLAS FC, and Edunz International FC, have been upbeat about their chances to win the conference and qualify for the final eight.

Meanwhile, the organisers of the championship, sponsored by 1XBET, one of Nigeria’s leading betting companies, and Match International Limited, ably led by Waidi Akanni, have promised to improve upon the organisation of the championship, which has been declared impressive and top-notch by grassroots football aficionados. Going forward into the final eight of the championship, Odion Ighalo FC and De Elites FC, have both qualified as representatives of the Epe conference, just as Bariga FC picked the ticket from the Mainland conference and Joint FC won the ticket in the Badagry conference.