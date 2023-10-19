New Telegraph

October 19, 2023
1XBET Cup 2023: Ighalo FC, De’Elites Hit Final In Epe Conference

It was another time of goals raining in matchday 3 of the ongoing Epe Conference of the 1XBET Cup Community Football Championship at the Odion Ighalo Sports Arena, Epe, Lagos.

In a must-do encounter for fan favourites, Odion Ighalo FC, the Ambrose Duru handled boys left nobody in doubt, about their intentions, as they put their hapless opponents to the swords, in a 10-2 win.

It began with a quickfire hat trick from the immensely talented striker Yusuf Fawaz in the 3rd, 10th and 17th minutes of the game. Panthers FC refused to lie down and die, as they responded with two quick goals by Junior Gabriel and Segun Happiness in the 25th and 30th minutes of the game respectively.

In the second stanza, however, Michael Nwachukwu scored four goals in between goals from Victor Whizojie and Dennis Kingsley, and Yusuf Fawaz, also netting another one to make it four goals for himself, and his sixth in the championship.

