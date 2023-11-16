1xbet Cup 2023: Bariga, Ighalo Fc To Clash In Final

The real contenders have finally been separated from the pretenders for the ultimate prize in the ongoing maiden edition of the 1XBET Community Football Championship, as Bariga FC and Ighalo FC have both qualified to play in the final of the championship.

In the first semi-final match played at the LASU Stadium, Bariga FC defeated hard-fight- ing De Elites FC 4-2 on penalties, after playing out 2-2 in regulations time. The second semi-final game pitched two determined sides, Ighalo FC and Young Strikers. It was Kingsley Dennis of Ighalo FC that drew the first blood, as he netted a deflected freekick in the 1st minute of the game.

Five minutes later, he got his brace and the second goal for Ighalo FC, as he exploited a defensive blunder by Young Strikers to lob the goalkeeper. Expectedly, the Young Strikers didn’t give up as they pressured the well-mannered Ighalo boys defence line ceaselessly. In the 27th minute, Favour Ogudu reduced the scoreline for Young Strikers with a sublime finish.

The second stanza began and continued with Young Strikers asking further questions of the unyielding Ighalo boys defence. In the 70th minute of the fast and feisty encounter, substitute Chilaka Nzube scored the third goal for Ighalo FC, and of course, took the winds off the sails of Young Strikers, to set up a mouth-watering final match against Bariga FC in the grand finale slated to hold November 23, at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos.