$1trn: NACCIMA Advocates Fresh Rebasing Exercise For Nigeria

The Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA) has urged the President Bola Tinubu’s administration to embark on a fresh rebasing exercise for the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) as a way to achieving a $1 trillion GDP target by 2030.

The Director-General of NACCIMA, Mr. Olusola Obadimu, made this known to New Telegraph in a chat in Lagos. He said the time had come for the country’s GDP to identify additional growth areas in a bid to recalibrate the economy and achieve the $1 trillion GDP target by 2030.

Obadimu disclosed that the country’s manufacturing sector had a lot to do in the re-jigging the country’s economy. NACCIMA DG identified the urgent need to reposition the Nigerian manufacturing sector as a corner stone for economic growth and development.

He said: “Nigerian economic development in the past has shown resilient and areas of improvements. According to the National Bureau of Statistics the country’s GDP grew 3.19 per cent in the second quarter of 2024 from 2.51 per cent in the same period of 2023.

Why this growth is encouraging it remains Insufficient to achieve the ambitious $1 trillion GDP target by 2030 giving our current GDP of approximately $384 billion. Historically this offers hope.

“In 2014, Nigerian GDP experienced a dramatic leap from $270 billion to $510 billion following a re-basing exercise, an increased of 89 per cent.

“Today, with another re-basing on the horizon, we are optimistic about identifying another additional growth areas.

“However, achieving sustainable growth requires more than statistical adjustments, structural reform, strategic investment and unwavering commitment.

The manufacturing sector which current contribute approximately nine per cent to the Nigerian GDP has a potential to be a gamechanger to improved infrastructure, enhanced access to financing and policy that promotes local production.

This sector could significantly boost economic output.” He added: “Countries with similar aspirations have seen make manufacturing to increase their GDP contributions as much as 20- 30 per cent, creating jobs, fostering economic inclusivity.

“However, several challenges persist, for instance, the infrastructure deficit which currently stands at 35 per cent of GDP undermines efficiency and increases production costs, epileptic power supply estimated to cost businesses over $29 billion annually further complicates the operating environment.

Additionally, recent fluctuations in the naira and inflation pressures, exacerbate these issues, thus, emphasising the need for robust and sustainable economic policies.”

Speaking further, Obadimu explained that “NACCIMA still believes that a thriving manufacturing sector is pivotal for Nigeria’s economic transformation.

“We urge the government to prioritise investments in transportation, energy and technology to reduce production costs, develop more industrial parks and special economic zones to enhance economies of scale and attract foreign investment, invest in local raw materials sources to minimise reliance on imports and enhance competitiveness, equip the workforce with skilled necessary for modern manufacturing processes.”

According to him, “you would recalled that sometimes last year, the Federal Government tried to imposed tax on cyber security levy and the foreign expatriate levy where they tried to imposed on different expatriates.

So, due to our strategic advocacy group within the sector, we decided to tried to ensure that the government reversed the levies.

“This is as a means of trying to encourage more Nigerian companies bring in their expatriates, in order to enhance transfer of skills within the manufacturing sector.

“So, achieving a $1trillion GDP target by 2030 is ambitious but, within reach, we align our priorities, forge public-private partnerships, implement robust policies.

