$1trn GDP: Refinery Owners Seek Policy For Improved Oil Refining Domestication

The Crude Oil Refinery Owners Association of Nigeria (CORAN) has called on the Federal Government to initiate policy where the country will refine crude for all its domestic needs and have sufficient for exports.

In an interview with New Telegraph over the weekend, Chairman, Board of Trustees, CORAN, Capt Emmanuel Iheanacho (rtd), also said that Nigeria needed to embark on a more aggressive crude oil production to achieve the $1trillion Gross Domestic Product target of the Federal Government.

He noted that the oil and gas sub-sector could make significant contributions to the attainment of the target.

Recall that the Federal Government had in 2024 launched an initiative to establish an operating model and framework for Economic and Financial Inclusion, aiming to transform Nigeria into a $1 trillion economy by 2030.

While delivering his address during the recent 2025 Nigerian International Energy Summit (NIES) in Abuja, the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), Malam Mele Kyari, said Nigeria had the potential and capacity to surpass the target of $1 trillion Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

He insisted the $1 trillion target was too small, given the enormous oil and gas infrastructures and the ongoing economic expansion the country was witnessing.

He said: “Nigeria has the largest economy. That’s not in dispute but not just the largest economy, we have the potential of growing even bigger and I hear Ambassador Isa say we will go into the $1 trillion GDP.

I think that’s too small, that’s not very ambitious. “I think we can do better than this and the projectile is showing that this country will do better than this.

This country has potential for doing this and this industry will surely be the biggest contributor to this development and that’s already happening.”

Iheanacho, who is also the Chairman of Integrated Oil and Gas Ltd, stated that the key thing that has to be remembered is that the economy is absolutely arranged around the availability and marketing of oil.

He opined that Nigerians could produce oil themselves and become a center for the refining and marketing of oil. He said: “We can actually also go on our ability to extract oil from the deep waters itself.

We can jettison the quota system as dictated by OPEC. So we don’t always want to produce 2.4 million barrels per day. We want to produce four million barrels per day.

As President Trump of America would say, ‘drill baby drill.’ There’s really so much that can be done to improve the performance of the economy based on restructuring the markets.

“We’ve actually gotten rid of the subsidies. And that indeed has yielded a certain benefit which people will begin to see as we go along. “Oil sector can play a significant role in the realisation of that target.

Of course, it won’t only play a significant role. It is the means through which investable revenue will be generated, additional jobs created, technology transferred, they are protected.

A lot of benefits can be derived from a proper management of the oil sector. “I did say that one of the first things that we need to do really would be to produce more oil.

We’re producing 1.6 million barrels a day. We’ll produce much more than 1.6. We aim for about 4 million barrels. If it is possible that we can achieve this thing.

“And if we can internalise the production processes rather than having people who bring their expertise to produce the oil, then we share it according to a quota. No, we have to jettison that way of doing things.

We have to show that all these years, since the late 1950s, when we found oil and we’ve been involved in every facet of the production process, that we can indeed manage the production function ourselves and produce a larger volume that will yield great revenue for the nation.”

Iheanacho noted that indigenous players had the capacity and competence to be active and even dominant in the sector if they are sufficiently determined. He also called for the sustenance and even improvement of peace in the Niger Delta to enhance crude oil exploration.

He said: “If they (indigenous players) are sufficiently determined, why can they not do it? I mean, I have not always been an oil person, but out of sheer interest, I developed the capacity to articulate and to make proposals for creating greater value in the oil sector.

So my company, for instance, we used to be active downstream. Then we decided that we would expand by going upstream.

“And we articulated a plan to build a modular refinery. And that plan is absolutely fully articulated. And we’re at the point where we’re discussing with potential financiers of the project.

And so if that comes to fruition, then the next thing that we will do will be to integrate backwards one more step and go into upstream production.

So the entire value chain for the oil sector, raw oil, refined products, the sale of those products downstream, gas and all of those things, would be something that would be available for us to capture for the benefit of our people.”

