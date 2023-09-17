$1TRN Economy: Tinubu’s Ambitious Investment Drive Amidst Rising Poverty

From his speech on May 29 on assumption of office as Nigeria’s 16th president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu made a bold statement that he was ready for business and not the usual kicking of the can down the road that the country experienced in the last eight years. While some of his policies have been welcomed and have excited financial markets and investors, some have also been greeted with attendant challenges, including spiralling inflation, increased poverty level and job losses. In this report, PAUL OGBUOKIRI examines Tinubu’s economic decisions in his about three months in office viz-a-viz his advisors’ explanation that Tinubunomics would encourage investments rather than borrowing to grow the economy

To-do list for $1 trillion economy

With a roadmap in place, the Policy Advisory Council(PAC) of the new administration of President Bola Tinubu put forward an ambitious proposal to propel Nigeria’s economy to $1 trillion within the next eight years. According to the Policy Advisory Council Report, dated May 2023, the Federal Government aims to achieve this economic mile- stone by implementing a series of initiatives.

This is being expected as President Tinubu, at the meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC), headed by Vice President, Kashim Shettima, acknowledged the enormous task ahead. “The task of growing our economy is enormous but you and I asked for this job. We campaigned for it; we danced for it and even begged for it.

So, we have no reason to complain,” Tinubu told Nigerian 36 state governors, at the inauguration of the NEC. The policy advisory council’s initiatives will target a consistent average annual GDP growth rate of seven per cent, ensuring sustainable economic expansion.

Members of the Policy Advisory Council(PAC) include Tokunbo Abiru, a banker and politician; Yemi Cardoso, the former chairman of Citibank Nigeria; Samaila Zubairu, president and/CEO at Africa Finance Corporation and Doris Anite, former Imo State Commissioner for Finance and Economy.

In achieving its $1 trillion economy by 2030, the council said there is a need to declare a state of emergency in revenue generation and national security, transforming key agencies such as the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Nigerian Customs Service, and Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) into the Nigerian Revenue Service.

It is an agency that will collect all direct and indirect taxes, as well as levies on behalf of the Federal Government. It also listed the reform of the Central Bank, implementation of civil service reform/ Steve Oronsaye report, unlocking the potentials of the solid minerals sector, making of interim leadership appointments (to be ratified later by the National Assembly) and temporary increase in fiscal circuit-breakers, e.g. debt limits, later ratified by the National Assembly.

In outlining the steps, the roadmap outlines a series of strategic measures that encompass fiscal policy, monetary policies, the capital market, and the industry and trade sectors. Under the fiscal policy, the government’s roadmap focuses on tackling issues like oil theft and pipeline vandalism, while also aiming to significantly boost oil and gas production.

The plan involves rationalising selected government assets, restructuring and automating revenue-generating agencies to enhance tax collection, optimising operating expenditure to reduce costs and leakages, and announcing the impending elimination of the PMS subsidy, which has already taken effect since the president’s inauguration.

In terms of monetary policies, the council intends to transition to a transparent and unified foreign exchange rate system and also resolve the cash shortage situation which shook the economy from December 2022 into the first quarter of the year as a result of the naira redesign under the last administration.

It also seeks to establish a coordinating body for fiscal and monetary policy and reform the operating model of the Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN). It also stated it would establish the exchange rate to N550-N600 as the target band for the naira-dollar exchange rate, achieve an interest rate of nine per cent, and have a 13 per cent inflation rate all within 8 years.

Buhari’s borrowing for infrastructure model Nigeria’s fragile and debt-ridden economy has a debt overhang of over N77 trillion. Three quarters of this sum was incurred by the immediate past Muhammadu Buhari administration.

The Buhari administration depended on borrowing to finance its budget for many years. The Central Bank of Nigeria’s advances to the Federal Government rose by 2, 900 per cent in the last seven years to N23.8 trillion, an unprecedented rise that violated the law, stoked inflation and worsened the country’s debt burden.

Central banks sometimes help governments to fund budget deficits but such loans, called Ways and Means Advances, are tightly controlled as they can fuel inflation and distort monetary policies. In May 2015, when the Buhari administration came to office, the CBN’s loans to the Federal Government stood at N789.7 billion cumulatively.

Since then, the government has drawn Central Bank loans each year at an unprecedented level. Between January and October 2022 alone, the government drew N5.6 trillion. By comparison, between December 2012 and May 2015, a period of two and half years, ways and means advances rose by N654.9 billion.

Government can’t borrow at this time-Edun

Nigeria will seek to encourage investments rather than rely on borrowing to create jobs, Finance Minister Olawale Edun, said recently, as the new government tries to find a solution to sluggish growth, double-digit inflation and a high debt burden. Edun, 62, who doubles as coordinating minister for the economy, was speaking to reporters in Abuja after President Bola Tinubu held his first meeting with his new cabinet following the swearing-in of ministers.

“The Federal Government is not in a position to borrow at this time,” Edun said, add- ing that the emphasis is on creating a stable environment to attract both local and foreign investments. Nigeria’s economy has been battered by previously low oil prices and the COVID-19 pandemic, which triggered two successive recessions in 2016 and 2020.

The country has since exited those recessions but growth is still fragile. The disruptions weakened Nigeria’s public finances and created large deficits, leaving the previous government reliant on both local and foreign loans to plug holes in its budgets. Tinubu, at his inauguration in May, vowed to expand the economy by at least, 6 percent a year, lift barriers to investment and create jobs, while also tackling rampant insecurity.

Edun, an ex-investment banker, who was special adviser to Tinubu on monetary policy before his appointment as minister, said he will focus on fixing Nigeria’s public finances. He added that the government’s naira revenues have increased from crude oil proceeds following devaluation in June.

“The federation earns dollars and if those dollars are feeding through at let’s say, N700 or N750 or so to one dollar as opposed to N460 where it was before, clearly, that is repairing the finances of the government,” Edun said.

$14bn investment pledges from India

At the recent G20 summit in India, Tinubu secured nearly $14 billion of pledges from Indian investors and sought an economic cooperation pact with the South Asian nation, a presidential spokesperson said.

India’s Jindal Steel and Power (JNSP.NS) has committed to pumping $3 billion into Nigeria’s steel sector and Indorama Corp plans to invest an additional $8 billion to expand its petrochemical facility in the West African country, spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, said in a statement.

Skipperseil Ltd’s founding Chairman, Ji- tender Sachdeva and India’s Bharti Enterprises each pledged $1.6 billion over four years to build power generation plants and $700 million in Nigeria, respectively, Ngelale said.

Separately, Nigeria approved a $1 billion partnership agreement with the Indian government to help the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria attain 40 per cent self-sufficiency in local manufacturing and production of defence equipment in three years, Ngelale said.

President Bola Tinubu, who attended the G20 summit in New Delhi on the invitation of the host country, held talks with Indian investors under the Nigeria-India presiden- tial roundtable and conference to mobilize global capital to develop infrastructure.

Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation, is considering applying to become the continent’s second member of the G20, after South Africa, and is consulting on the risks and benefits. Other takeaways from the G20 summit was the president’s meeting with the German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, where he presented an opportunity to expand ties of prosperity for the people of Nigeria but with a pragmatic approach toward ensuring the effective execution of agreements struck.

“It is not, for us, only a matter of designing the financial architecture for an expanded economic partnership. It is also about the practicality of aligning the perspectives of your large-scale manufacturers, such as Volkswagen and others, with the reality of the new incentives my government is putting in place for them to come and prosper across multiple value chains and sectors in- side of our country,” he said.

Mr. Scholz responded by acknowledging the mutually beneficial nature of an escalation in the scale of economic ties with Africa’s largest economy.

The president proceeded to meet with the leader of Asia’s fourth largest economy, South Korea, during which its president, Yoon Suk Yeol, commended Mr. Tinubu’s regional leadership in upholding democratic tenets and norms. Tinubu explained his economic focus to the South Korean leader and advanced proposals for an enhanced South Korean presence in Nigeria’s local manufacturing sector.

“We will work point by point with you to secure rapidly implementable MoUs across sectors of partnership that will involve the active presence of your biggest firms, not just in terms of Nigerian consumption, but in local Nigerian production, from telecommunications to technology and oil and gas,” Tinubu said.

Challenges of policy shift Forex illiquidity

Despite these laudable initiatives by Tinubu, it is common knowledge that the major issue with the country’s forex mar- ket remains the shortage of dollar supply as demand continues to surge. To this end, analysts say the president must ensure that measures are taken by both the fiscal and monetary authorities to improve dollar liquidity in the country.

Government must also make deliberate efforts to address the massive crude oil theft which the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, said costs the country over 400,000 barrels per day. The Chairman of the Foundation for Economic Research and Training (FERT), Prof. Akpan Hogan Ekpo, also urged the government to as well encourage non-oil exports so as to boost inflows of dollars to the country.

Inadequate palliative to cushion poverty One area in which the Tinubu-led administration has been severely criticised is its in- ability to structure measures and palliatives to ease the pains suffered by Nigerians due to the removal of the fuel subsidy.

The sudden fuel subsidy removal has caused untold hardship as Nigerians now grapple with the challenges of meeting up with not only the high cost of petrol but also the increase in the prices of goods and services.

The World Bank recently disclosed that no fewer than four million Nigerians were pushed into the poverty trap in the first six months of this year, with another 7.1 million expected to join the conundrum if properly targeted measures are not taken to manage the impact of fuel subsidy removal.

According to the Washington-based financial institution, “compensating transfers will be essential in helping to shield Nigerian households from the initial price impacts of the petrol subsidy reform.” The multilateral development institution disclosed this during the Nigeria Development Update (NDU) launch last week.

Dissecting the NDU, the World Bank Lead Economist for Nigeria and co-author of the report, Alex Sienaert, said four million more Nigerians were pushed into poverty in the first half of 2023.

Sienaert, who stressed the need for a new social contract to protect poor and most vulnerable Nigerians in the aftermath of fuel subsidy removal, noted that about 7.1 million more Nigerians would further slip into the poverty quagmire at the end of the year if the right incentives were not properly channelled to help poor and vulnerable Nigerians.

Commenting on the headwinds of the forex reforms, he observed a number of adverse consequences, including rising inflation and the increase of debt-to-GDP to about 46 per cent.

High inflation rate

Although the Consumer Price Index (CPI), used to gauge inflation, increased marginally from 22.22 per cent in April to 22.41 per cent, it is expected that inflation will accelerate further when the impact of the policy percolates.

While the World Bank has already projected that Nigeria’s inflation would hit 25 per cent in the coming months due to the adverse effect of fuel subsidy removal, analysts at KPMG are projecting 30 per cent, with more Nigerians expected to be pushed into poverty.