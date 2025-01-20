$1trn Economy: Proshare Suggests 22.40% Annual Growth Rate

Share

Proshare Nigeria, a specialised financial information services firm, says Nigeria needs a compound nominal annual growth rate of 22.40 per cent to reach a one trillion dollar Gross Domestic Product (GDP) target by 2030.

Mr Tosin Ige, Economist/Impact Research at Proshare, said this during the presentation of Proshare’s 2025 Capital Market Outlook Report, titled “Nigeria’s Capital Market and the Quest for One Trillion Dollar Economy” during a webinar in Lagos.

Ige noted that the current Federal Government’s GDP growth projection of 4.6 per cent for 2025, along with the Medium-Term Economic Plan (MTEP) projections, would be insufficient to achieve transformative economic growth without substantial reforms.

Ige emphasised the need for strategic policy adjustments that create an enabling environment for economic development and provide clear opportunities and incentives for the private sector to play a significant role in driving growth.

He highlighted that the country’s current GDP rebasing efforts pres – ent a tangible opportunity to adopt a market-led approach toward achieving a one trillion dollar Gross Domestic Product(GDP) target by 2030.

Ige said the rebasing efforts, alongside the deliberate crafting of capital market policies, programmes and plans would stimulate growth and development towards the target.

The analysts acknowledged that fastchanging dynamics had impacted the approach to change, its adaptation and adoption, enabling a confident confrontation of inherent institutional weaknesses and stark realities.

He noted that the market remained shallow and lacks the depth to provide long-term resources needed for transformative infrastructure development.

According to him, the journey to a one trillion dollar economy requires a reimagined capital market, as a catalyst for economic development.

Ige outlined actionable strategies to achieve this vision to include harnessing public assets, by financialising idle public assets through securitisation and urban regeneration programmes, enabling self-financing and self-sustaining projects.

He also added that others were by reinvigorating the equities market, by prioritising capital market financing for projects within the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF).

