$1trn Economy: NEC Endorses Medium-Term Strategy

The National Economic Council (NEC) has approved a new medium-term strategy aimed at aligning with the Nigeria Agenda 2050, as part of efforts to achieve President Bola Tinubu’s target of building a $1 trillion economy by 2030.

The endorsement came during the 151st NEC meeting held on Thursday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, and chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima.

The Vice President unveiled the framework for the Renewed Hope Development Plan (RHDP) 2026–2030, describing it as a critical transition that will consolidate ongoing reforms, strengthen policy continuity, and set a clear roadmap for long-term economic growth.

“Another major consideration today is the expiration of the National Development Plan (2021–2025) and the preparation of its successor, the Renewed Hope Plan (2026–2030),” Shettima said. “This is no ordinary transition. It is the bridge between lessons learnt and ambitions pursued—a practical roadmap towards a $1 trillion economy by 2030.”

Shettima emphasised that the plan will be participatory rather than top-down, involving state and local governments, the private sector, civil society, youth, and traditional institutions.

He also announced that the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) has scaled up local production of solar-powered irrigation pumps to lower energy costs for farmers, expand dry-season farming, and boost food security.

“This is the story of the nation’s refusal to remain hostage to petrol-powered systems,” he noted. “It is a decisive step toward sustainable agriculture and energy independence.”

Shettima reaffirmed NEC’s role as a “workshop for solutions,” urging members to translate policies into tangible outcomes for Nigerians.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, represented by the Accountant-General of the Federation, presented updates on the nation’s accounts as of August 27: Excess Crude Account (ECA): $535,823.39, Stabilization Account: ₦78,453,757,583.19, Natural Resources Fund: ₦106,727,969,527.59.

The NEC commended the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning for spearheading the process and urged all stakeholders to actively participate to ensure inclusivity and accelerated growth.