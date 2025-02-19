$1trn Economy: FG Begins Reform Implementation

Share

The Federal Government has tasked the Presidential Committee on Economic and Financial Inclusion (PreCEFI) to provide strategic guidance and oversight for the implementation of the Aso Accord targeted at driving ongoing economic reforms of the nation.

The committee inaugurated by Vice President Kashim Shettima on February 10, 2025, is part of the commitment of the administration of President Bola Tinubu to attaining a trillion-dollar target for the Nigerian economy.

In a statement issued on Monday in Abuja by Stanley Nkwocha, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Communications, Office of The Vice President, the committee will also prioritise inclusive growth and bridge financial gaps across the country. Nkwocha said that the Presidential Committee would operate under two subcommittees namely the Governance Committee (GovCo), Technical Committee (TechCo) and is supported by an implementation secretariat, with their respective terms of reference.

He said in the terms of reference released on Tuesday, the Governance Committee (GovCo) chaired by the Vice President, with the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, as Deputy Chairman, is saddled with the task of providing highlevel strategic oversight.

Share

Please follow and like us: