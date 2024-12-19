$1trn Economy: FG Advised To Boost Activities In Agric, Manufacturing Sectors

Share

For Nigeria to attain its targeted of $1 trillion economy by 2030, the Chief Executive Officer, Biodun Adedipe Associates Limited (BAA) Consult, Dr. ‘Biodun Adedipe, has advised that agriculture and manufacturing should be boosted to be counted among the fastest growing sectors in the country. He said there was need to deliberately and intentionally quicken the pace of their growth.

Specifically, he predicted that if bringing them into the class of the fastest growing sectors cannot be achieved, the next seven years would end as a mirage for Nigeria’s economy in all ramifications. Adedipe, who stated this in a chat with New Telegraph in Lagos, listed the fastest growing sectors in the country’s economy post- Covid-19 to include, finance and insurance, water supply and seweage, electricity & air-conditioning, ICT, trade, human health & social services, and construction.

According to him, “the pace of drivers of agriculture and manufacturing has to be deliberately and intentionally quickened in order to bring them into this class, otherwise, the ambitious growth aspiration in the next seven years will end in a mirage.”

Speaking further, the renowned economist stated that both agriculture and manufacturing were central to non-oil exports and reversal of the perennial FX shortage for imports. According to him, Nigeria is in a reset mode and corporate/ personal priorities should be reset too. The CEO of BAA Comsult stressed that government had promised business-friendly policies, and the private sector should position for that.

To him, deliberate choices of Made-In-Nigeria commodities will augur well for inclusive growth. He, however, posited that agriculture and industry were key to reversing dollarisation, saying: “We must look beyond now into the future, which hold positive promises that could start to unfold rapidly in another one year.”

Adedipe mentioned that a better Nigeria started from agricultural competitive advantage in some products. Also, he suggested the need to deepen Made-In-Nigeria in the areas of wealth and job creation through producers that thrive as their products improve over time. “Our need for US dollar and other major trading currencies will reduce and our naira will appreciate in value,” he said.

According to him, over the years, the LCCI has consistently engaged the government and advanced the growth of the private sector and the overall Nigerian economy through regular business and economic climate and policy advocacy reviews. On Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product performance in the first half of 2024, Adedipe said the Nigerian economy witnessed multiple macroeconomic headwinds and high uncertainties.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Nigerian real GDP growth dropped to 2.98 per cent in Q1 2024, from 3.46 per cent in Q4’23 but notably improved when compared to the Q1’23 GDP growth of 2.31 per cent and annual GDP growth of 2.74 per cent in 2023. The growth was driven by both oil and non-oil sectors, which grew by 5.70 per cent and 2.80 per cent, respectively.

Adedipe said: “However, the growth of the agriculture sector at 0.18 per cent in Q1’24 compared to 2.10 per cent in the previous quarter was very weak, while manufacturing struggled with real growth of 1.49 per cent in Q1 compared to 1.61 per cent in the corresponding quarter of 2023.

“Further, the headline inflation rate increased to 34.19 per cent in June 2024 compared to the May 2024 rate which was 33.95 per cent. “Looking at the movement, the June 2024 headline inflation rate showed an increase of 0.24 per cent points when compared to the May 2024 headline inflation rate.

“On a year-on-year basis, the headline inflation rate was 11.40 per cent points higher compared to the rate recorded in June 2023, which was 22.79 per cent.” The renowned economist stressed: “The basic conclusion we can draw from the above statistics is that we need to boost non-oil, real sector production to produce more food, curb rising food inflation, and manufacture goods for exports to earn foreign exchange earnings.

