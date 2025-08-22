$1trn Economy: Chartered Institute Of Stockbrokers Seeks PPP

The Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) has called for a Public-Private sector partnership across the board to bring the $1 trillion economy target of the administration of President Bola Tinubu to fruition.

In a communique signed by its President/Chairman of Council, Oluropo Dada, the Institute noted that Nigeria’s aspiration for a $1 trillion economy was realistic but required deliberate and coordinated efforts to deepen capital formation across industries.

The Institute stressed that to realise this $1 trillion goal, “collaboration between the public and private sectors must be institutionalised, with urgent reforms to unlock domestic capital and attract sustainable foreign investment.”

It reaffirmed the critical role of a strong, transparent and inclusive market in achieving Nigeria’s ambition of becoming a $1 trillion economy.

The communique stated: “Nigeria is in dire need of a national savings strategy to mobilise local savings and channel them into productive sectors, particularly manufacturing and technology.

“For enhanced efficiency, regulatory approvals should be streamlined to promote innovation, such as fintech integration and avoid overlapping mandates that delay capital flows.”

The CIS advised the Federal Government to ensure effective coordination of market stakeholders to enhance the implementation of fiscal, trade and monetary policies to boost investor confidence and attract long-term capital.

It advised stakeholders to maximise the unprecedented capital market transformation momentum in Nigeria, with a view to contributing to job creation and boosting national wealth.