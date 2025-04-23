$1trn Economy: CBN, Experts Demand Resilient Banks Amid Tariff Turmoil

Share

In the wake of the uncertainty triggered by the announcement of sweeping tariffs by the United States under the leadership of its mercurial President, Donald Trump, the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) clearly made an inspired decision when it directed deposit money banks (DMBs) to recapitalise by the end of March next year, to enable them have the capacity to service the $1 trillion economy President Bola Tinubu is aiming for in the next few years, writes Tony Chukwunyem

When Olayemi Cardoso, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), announced in his speech at the 58th annual bankers’ dinner of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), in November 2023, that the apex bank was going to direct deposit money banks (DMBs) to recapitalise, there were a few analysts who argued at the time that the move was not a priority as the financial system was stable.

This was despite the fact that in his speech, Cardoso had explained that the banks needed to increase their capital base because, according to him, the lenders are not liquid enough to service the $1 trillion economy President Bola Tinubu had said he was aiming for by 2030.

Recapitalisation exercise

As the CBN governor put it, “considering the policy imperatives and projected economic growth, it is crucial for us to evaluate the adequacy of our banking industry to serve the envisioned larger economy.

“It is not just about the stability of the financial system in the present moment, as we have already established that the current assessment shows stability.

“However, we need to ask ourselves: Will Nigerian banks have sufficient capital relative to the financial system’s needs in servicing a $1.0 trillion economy in the near future? In my opinion, the answer is ‘No!’ unless we take action.

“Therefore, we must make difficult decisions regarding capital adequacy. As a first step, we will be directing banks to increase their capital.” Subsequently, on March 28, 2023, the apex bank unveiled a two-year bank recapitalisation programme, which commenced on April 1, 2024, and is expected to conclude on March 31, 2026.

Under the programme, commercial banks with international authorization must now maintain a minimum capital base of N500 billion, up from N50 billion, while national commercial banks need N200 billion, up from N25 billion.

Regional commercial banks must maintain N50 billion, merchant banks N50 billion, and non-interest banks must meet N20 billion for national and N10 billion for regional authorization respectively.

Given that some of the country’s major lenders had successfully gone to the market to raise funds last year, the consensus among financial analysts at the end of last year was that 2025 would see more banks also having no serious challenges with raising capital.

However, the global turmoil, occasioned by President Donald Trump’s unveiling of sweeping tariffs on April 2, has started to make some economists to warn that the situation could negatively impact the country’s financial system.

Trump’s tariffs

It was against this backdrop that the CBN held its 36th Seminar for Finance Correspondents and Business Editors, in Abuja, last week and significantly chose as the event’s theme, “Playing the global game: Banking recapitalisation towards a $1 trillion economy.”

In his remarks at the seminar, renowned economist and Chief Economic Strategist at the ECOWAS Commission, Prof. Ken Ife, warned that the Trump tariffs could unleash severe pressure on Nigeria’s fiscal and monetary policy frameworks.

Ife said Nigeria’s banking sector must brace for deeper shocks driven by global economic disruptions. “We are staring at a meltdown. Nigeria had 89 banks in 1993, which were reduced to 25 after the 2005 recapitalisation.

Today, the need for another recapitalisation is even more urgent,” he stated. Prof. Ife lamented that the impact of Trump’s trade protectionism could derail Nigeria’s push toward a onetrillion-dollar economy, warning of rising unemployment, slower growth, and policy distortions.

He also warned that dwindling oil prices—now hovering at $60 per barrel—would increase pressure on the CBN to meet the government’s revenue demands and service external debt obligations. He urged the apex bank to stand firm and act decisively to safeguard Nigeria’s financial system amid the looming global turbulence.

Assurance

However, in his presentation, the Director, Banking Supervision Department at the CBN, Dr. Olubukola Akinwumi, assured participants at the event that the apex bank was satisfied with the current trajectory of the bank recapitalisation exercise.

According to Akinwumi, the management of the CBN deserves commendation for having had the foresight of starting the recapitalisation programme at the time it did.

He said: “The planned recapitalisation is expected to ensure that banks manage effectively any shock that may arise out of their business or out of the emerging global economic order.

Larger capital bases translate to greater capacity to fund long-term, high-impact sectors such as infrastructure, manufacturing and agriculture.

With an injection of stronger capital, banks will be better equipped to provide financing to critical sectors that directly contribute to the expansion of the economy.” Dr. Akinwumi emphasised that

If a bank decides to review its strategy in response to the recapitalisation process, say, by moving from being an internationally active bank to a national or commercial bank, it does not mean the bank is any less strong

the recapitilisation programme was aimed at ensuring that the country’s lenders are strong enough to play the required role in helping the Federal Government achieve its goal of building a $1 trillion economy by 2030.

“I must say that the banks already have a clear understanding of where we are going and they are already running to ensure that this target is met by 1st of April 2026,” he added.

Responding to questions on the likely impact of the tariffs shock on the recaptilisation exercise, Dr. Akinwumi, said the apex bank was using various monitoring mechanisms to check the process, adding that it has put in place, strong verification processes to ensure that illicit funds do not destabilize the banking sector.

He noted that the apex bank was encouraging financial institutions to explore flexible sources of capital. “We have outlined flexible avenues through which banks can quickly raise capital, including initial public offerings, rights issues, private placements, mergers and acquisitions, strategic foreign investments, and for banks that may find it necessary, the option to scale down—for example, from an international to a national bank.

That is also a viable path,” he said. He pointed out that a bank choosing to adjust its operational status, such as transitioning from an international to a commercial bank, does not indicate a weakening of its capacity.

“Let’s be clear on this: such a decision does not diminish the strength of the bank. If a bank decides to review its strategy in response to the recapitalisation process, say, by moving from being an internationally active bank to a national or commercial bank, it does not mean the bank is any less strong.

What is essential is that all banks continue to comply with the regulatory provisions set by the CBN. Furthermore, banks are required to maintain transparency in their reporting and to provide regular updates to the CBN on the progress of their recapitalization,” he said.

In her speech, the Deputy Governor, Corporate Services, CBN, Ms. Emem Usoro, who was represented by the Acting Director, Corporate Communications Department, Mrs Hakama Sidi Ali, said the bank recapitalisation exercise is a critical step towards achieving Nigeria’s ambition of building a $1 trillion economy.

Usoro said: “As you may know, the global financial system and architecture have assumed a new dimension even before the new administration of Donald Trump in the United States of America.

Globalisation has broken the limits of financial flows, and investors have inadvertently taken full advantage of the opportunities.

“However, countries and their financial systems must be prepared and ready to utilise opportunities created by financial globalisation through appropriate policy support and actions.”

“As we work towards building a $1 tn economy, we must consider the recapitalisation of our banks to be able to fund, finance, and power the economy and favourably compete with its peers globally.

“We should particularly pay significant attention to bank recapitalisation to ensure that our banks are strong, resilient, and stable enough to carry out financial intermediation and the much-needed financing of development projects and programmes,” she added.

Payment system

Interestingly, in remarks he made while participating virtually as one of the panelists at the event’s colloquium, a former Director of the Banking and Payments System Department at the CBN, Mr. Dipo Fatokun, predicted that the ongoing bank recapitalisation exercise will result in the country’s consolidating its position as the continent’s leader in payment systems.

Fatokun, who noted that even before the CBN announced the current bank recapitalization programme, the country’s payment system was already widely recognised as the most advanced in Africa and one of the best globally, said the programme will make financial institutions to increase investments to ensure that their payment systems have the capacity to handle the expected larger volume of transactions.

He said: “When it comes to leadership in payment system, Nigeria is number one in Africa and possibly the world. So no doubt, banking recapitalisation will boost the payment system.”

Also speaking during the colloquium, the Director, Payments System Policy Department at the apex bank, Mr. Musa Jimoh, noted that financial institutions in the country have scaled up their payment infrastructure over the last decade.

He pointed out that while financial institutions have in recent times lost a lot of good hands as a result of skilled staff leaving the country for greener pastures abroad or leaving for other sectors, the recapitalisation exercise will lead banks into investing resources in scaling up their payment infrastructure.

He said: “In terms of infrastructure, in terms of expanding the capacity of the things that were put in place to ensure that all these transactions can be processed, believe me, banks are investing; banks are increasing their touch points- the number of Point of Sale (PoS) terminals, the number of Automated Teller Machines (ATMs).

About six months ago, towards the end of last year, about five big banks actually went into upgrading their core banking software. Why? Because they are preparing for the kind of activities that we will see as the industry begins to scale.

“So I can readily assure that there will be stability in the system, you can’t guarantee a 100 percent proof stability because anything that is driven by technology, one day it will fall. But you have the mitigating factors to ensure that the system is resilient so that when we fail, we can really bounce back and continue our operations.”

Inadequate lending

In his presentation, however, President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), Mr. Eze Anaba, charged DMBs to prioritise lending to the real sector of the economy, especially agriculture, manufacturing, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and infrastructure, in order to achieve the $1 trillion economy goal by year 2030.

Anaba, who also the Editor of Vanguard Newspaper, regretted that banks have not been lending to the real sector of the economy at levels required to significantly grow the economy.

He said: “The President of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria recently said that manufacturers cannot access loans. “So, in this quest for a $1 trillion economy—yes, there’s nothing wrong with ambition.

They say if you don’t have vision, you will perish. That’s true. But ambition must be matched with sincerity. “The economy is driven by the informal sector—people who need N10,000 or N20,000 n to buy items to run their businesses.

The big manufacturers don’t even have the political connections to get the funds they need. “Until the banks start operating professionally, fairly and justly, this quest for a $1 trillion economy will remain a pipe dream.”

He urged the CBN to be more aggressive in the performance of its regulatory functions in the banking sector.

Conclusion

Indeed, although the jury is still out on whether Nigeria can achieve the $1 trillion economy goal by 2030 or not, analysts believe that banks must increase lending to the real sector if the country is to reduce its high rate of poverty.

