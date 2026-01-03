$1tr Economy: FG Targets Jobs, Growth, Coordinated Fiscal, Monetary Policies

The Federal Government through the Ministry of Finance has outlined its strategy to- wards the realisation of the $1 trillion economy with a focus on policies and priorities that will accelerate economic growth, create jobs and mobilize investments to build.

According to a statement obtained by Saturday Telegraph yesterday, the Federal Ministry of Finance (FMF) will achieve the target through a comprehensive Growth Acceleration and Investment Mobilisation Strategy aimed at strengthening macroeconomic stability, and positioning the country as a premier destination for long-term foreign direct investment (FDI).

The statement maintained that the strategy, which will form the basis of the ministry’s action plan for 2026 would build on foundational reforms implemented by the Bola Ahmed Tinubu led government in the past 24 months.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had shortly after assumption of office on 29 May 2023 unveiled the $1 trillion economy expansion plan by the year 2030.

The President has continued to hinge the strategy for attaining the plan to include tackling endemic problems such as unstable power supply, unreliable policies, insecurity, weak naira, treasury looting, and industrial-scale corruption.

However the Ministry of Finance has articulated its plan of action for the new year in a statement issued in Abuja yesterday.

“In 2026, Nigeria’s economy will enter a transition phase from stabilisation to expansion. Going forward, the (Federal) Government’s focus will be to scale output, deepen domestic value creation, and place the economy on a credible path toward a US$1 trillion GDP by 2036.

“That aspiration will be achieved by domesticating key supply chains to use raw materials, a workforce, and intellectual property sourced competitively from Nigeria in line with the Nigeria First Policy launched by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and building an open, export-oriented economy with strong domestic aggregate demand.