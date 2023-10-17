1st Year Anniversary: I Fulfill Promise On Welfare Of Civil Servants in Ekiti – Oyebanji

…stresses Commitment to Improving Power Supply

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji has declared that he has not relented in his efforts at prioritizing the welfare of workers in the state since he came on board, adding his administration to that effect is not owing the civil servants.

The Governor explained that he has offset all deductions since the inception of his tenure.

Oyebanji stated this on Monday when he presented before the State House of Assembly members his account of stewardship, otherwise known as ‘State of the State Addresses in the last year in office.

The governor said, “As for the welfare of our workers, we have kept to our promises. We are not owing any salaries and we have paid all deductions since we came on board. So far, we have paid over N10,210,792,973.88 as a monthly pension while a total sum of N385,000,000.00 has been paid as gratuity at the local government level and N700 million as gratuities to the State’s pensioners.

“I have also approved another sum of N500 million to be paid any moment from now for the State’s pensioners. We have also made the sum of N288,300,000.00 available as car loans to the State public service and N267.07 million as housing loans to 1,901 beneficiaries.

“We have also recapitalized the Local Government Loans Board to enable the local government staff benefit,” he stated. On human capital development in the State, the Governor said”So far a sum of N6.2 billion has been released as subventions to the higher institutions in the State.

“The State has paid bursary awards to 167 indigenes of Ekiti State in the Nigerian Law School. The government has also paid on compassionate grounds, N2,083,400:00 as financial assistance to some fifteen vulnerable girls to complete their education.

“Similarly, we are currently processing bursary and scholarship payment for the 2023/2024 academic session to postgraduate students of Ekiti origin”

On digital skills and Youth Employment in the State, the Governor said: “We have secured the approval of Ekiti Knowledge Zone as a Free Trade Zone.

“With this, the zone is now ready to play its pioneering role as the leading knowledge-based economic zone. It is anticipated that the initiative will provide over 12,000 jobs for young people in Ekiti, fostering economic growth and prosperity.

On Power Infrastructure, the Governor said “Our commitment to improving the power supply in the State is unwavering because we know there can be no real economic and industrial development without reliable electricity supply.

“More importantly, I have been personally concerned for many of our communities in Ekiti East, Ayekire and Ekiti West and other LGAs which have been without electricity for many years.

“I am glad to report now that we have reconnected Ijan, Ilumooba, Aisegba, Agbado, Imesi, Ode, Isinbode, Egbe, Iro-Ayeteju, Omuo, Kota, all in Ayekire/Gbonyin and Ekiti LGA to the national grid. Similarly, we have reconnected Erinjiyan, Ikogosi, Ikogosi Warm Springs and Resort and Ipole-Iloro to the grid.”