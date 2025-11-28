1st West Africa Para Games Begin In Abeokuta

…as over 700 athletes set to participate in 12 games

The 1st West Africa “Zone A&B” Para Games will begin on Friday, November 28, in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, New Telegraph reports.

The Local Organising Committee Chairman, Victor Achakpo, who disclosed this at a press conference, said over 700 athletes would be participating in 12 games.

Achakpo flanked the President, Paralympic Committee of Nigeria, Sunday Odebode, the President, Africa Paralympic Committee, Samson Deen, represented by the Committe’s Secretary General, Ignatius Elety and LOC Secretary, Suleiman Isah, said all is set for the successful take off of the games.

He appreciated the leadership of the National Sports Commission (NSC), the Ogun State Government and other partners for their immense support in ensuring the hosting of the games, despite being shifted more than twice.

Achakpo said that 190 athletes will be representing Nigeria at the games and that all necessary arrangements to make it a successful one had been put in place.

“The games will be a hitch-free one. Abeokuta is safe as the organisers have taken care of accommodations, venues, transportation, medicals, security and feeding of all the athletes.

He also stated that 16 West African countries, with two invited countries, would be participating in the games, assuring participants of a free and fair game.

” The whole West African countries are participating with two invited countries, DR Congo and Cameroon.

” We are good to go. We already have over 700 athletes in Ogun State. The host country has over 190 persons, and we have taken care of accommodations, venues, transportation, medicals and security.

” I want to assure everyone that Nigeria, Ogun is safe, sports is one thing that unites any nation, and sports will unite us, when I say sports, I am talking about para sports now,” he said.

The President, Paralympic Committee of Nigeria, Mr Sunday Odebode, the President, Paralympic Committee, equally lauded the Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, for accepting to host the first of its kind para games.

While appreciating the Chairman of the NSC, Sheu Dikko and the Director General, Bukola Olopade and the African Paralympics committee for making sure Nigeria host the first West Africa Paralympic Games.

“The West African Para Games are for the development of the West Coast. The Commonwealth is by the corner, the West African Para Games have given them another leverage.

” But today you will see ability in disability when you watch the opening ceremony between Nigeria and the Benin Republic, the amputee football,” he said.

The Secretary-General of, Africa Paralympic Committee, Mr Ignatius Elletey, has commended the Federal Government and the Nigeria Paralympic Committee for hosting the maiden edition of the West Africa Para Games.

He described the gesture as a historic and impactful contribution to the development of Paralympic sports on the continent.

“Let us use the power of sports to make persons with disabilities visible. Let us work to ensure they have access to sports and the opportunity to live fulfilling lives,” he said.