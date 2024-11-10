1st Lady flags-off distribution of 45,000 tablets to 9 N’Delta states

Share

First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has flaggedoff the distribution of 45,000 U-lesson tablets to nine Niger Delta states. This was to ensure that the country achieved Goal 4 of the Sustainable Development Goals(SDGs), which seeks to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all. The First Lady, through her Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI), distributed these tablets to secondary and primary schools in Niger Delta states in collaboration with the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja. She said: “These devices provide access to a wealth of educational resources that will empower students to learn at their own pace and style, in addition to classroom teachings. Rather than He stressed that investing in digital technology was crucial for creating equality in education, especially as many school buildings in the region require renovation.

Ogbuku highlighted the importance of preparing students for global competition. “We’ve seen that many of our postgraduate students struggle with digital learning when they go abroad. By introducing these tablets at an early age, we are equipping our children with essential skills to thrive in a digital world,” he said. Minister of Regional Development, Abubakar Momoh, expressed optimism about the collaboration, stating: “This partnership represents a shared vision of prosperity and self-reliance for every child, youth, and woman in our communities.” He stressed that the initiative targets critical areas of sustainable development, including education, health, youth empowerment, women’s empowerment, and agriculture. According to him, U-Lesson tablets, “are gateways to knowledge and creativity. They will deepen students’ understanding through interactive classes, video tutorials, and assessments.” The Minister highlighted the focus on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education as essential for equipping youth with skills to tackle modern challenges. Founder of U-Lesson Education, Sim Shagaya, emphasized the company’s commitment to prioritising educational access over profit margins. mere gadgets of recreation, these tablets serve as powerful teaching tools that foster academic excellence, creativity, and innovation. “By harnessing the power of digital learning resources, it will enhance students’ engagement, streamline curriculum development and accessibility, and ultimately boost student performance and achievements.” Mrs Tinubu commended the fact that the U-Lesson education software was meticulously tailored to align with the Nigerian educational system, ensuring relevance and effectiveness in the local context. “One of the prominent features of this software is its offline video library, which allows learners to play, pause, and rewind educational content without the need for an internet connection. Additionally, the software includes parental controls and a long battery life of up to 18 hours, making it a reliable and safe tool for both students and teachers,” she said. Tinubu noted that as the education software, services, and tablets, were distributed, “we are taking a significant step towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, Goal 4, which seeks to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all.

“By equipping our schools with these digital tools, we are not only supplementing traditional face-to-face instruction but also empowering students to master their materials and perform better in their tests and examinations, as we believe that every student in Nigeria deserves access to quality education, and government is dedicated to providing the necessary resources to make that a reality. “This programme is also in alignment with the Federal Government’s Digital Policy, which seeks to create an innovative digital learning ecosystem, foster local skills development and sustainable systems deployment. This is indeed, catching them young. Nigeria cannot afford to be left out of the global village. “In addition to the distribution of these tablets, the NDDC has also employed the services of a consultant to train teachers in the use of U-Lesson tablets for effectiveness across the nine mandate states and Nigeria in general. “To the students, I hope that these tablets will inspire you to dream big, work hard, and achieve your goals. Remember, education is the key to unlocking your potential and shaping your future.” She further implored the students, teachers and parents, who she said, were all stakeholders, to embrace this opportunity with great enthusiasm and optimism. Managing Director of NDDC, Samuel Ogbuku, outlined the significance of this initiative. “This is just the first phase of our project. We recognise that there are more than 45,000 students in the Niger Delta, who need access to these resources, and we will continue to engage ULesson to produce more tablets for our students.”

