1st Batch Of Niger Pilgrims Depart For Saudi May 9

The first batch of intending pilgrims from Niger State are scheduled to be airlifted to Saudi Arabia May 9 for the 2025 Hajj.

The Niger State Pilgrims Welfare Board Director of Administration Aliyu Babanni announced this at the Hajj Training Centre in Bida yesterday.

Babanni said his visit to the centre was in continuation of his tour of the 25 local government areas to enlighten pilgrims on the rules and regulations guiding Hajj.

According to him, payment for this year’s Hajj closed on Friday Babanni commended the Bida Emirate Council and Jamaatul Nasril Islam for organising a training programme for the intending pilgrims.

The board’s internal auditor of the board Muhammad Soja said the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) had engaged UMZA Airline to airlift pilgrims from the state to Saudi Arabia.

The Coordinator of the training center Sheik Yusuf Alfa Yakatun appealed to the authorities to sponsor Islamic scholars to the Holy Land to guide the pilgrims.

