1st Anniversary: SA Lauds Adeleke’s People-Centric Leadership

…Describes him as architect of Modern Osun

The Special Adviser to Governor Ademola Adeleke on Trade and Investment, Olalekan Felix Olatunji has described his principal as the hope of the masses and architect of modern Osun.

The Special Adviser lauded Adeleke’s people-centric leadership and eulogized him for embarking on various laudable and people-oriented programmes and projects since he assumed office one year ago.

Olatunji in a statement he personally signed and made available to journalists in Osogbo, on Monday congratulated the Governor on his one-year anniversary.

Recall that 27th November, 2023 marks exactly one year when Senator Adeleke was sworn in as the duly elected Governor of the State of the Living Spring.

Rejoicing with his principal, Olatunji said Adeleke has kept the faith with the people of Osun State, scribing the Governor as a disciplined and hardworking individual who is just the perfect fit to govern Osun at this time.

He said: “I congratulate our Governor Ademola Nurudeen Jackson Adeleke on his first anniversary in government.

“You have proved to the doubting Thomases that you are actually the man for the job, who came prepared for the job.

“Your purposeful leadership in the last year has steered the state in the right direction. I wish our governor resounding success in his remaining years in office.

“Congratulations once again, the lovable and loving Governor of our great State,” he stated.