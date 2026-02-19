1st Anniversary: Aiyedatiwa Inaugurates Roads, Water Scheme

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has inaugurated several road and water projects as part of activities marking the first anniversary of his administration.

The governor said the roads being commissioned and flagged off across the state include Dare Ajayi Road, Plaza Road, SITA-Government House Road, Oke-Eda Road, CBN-Bishop’s Court Road, Ajipowo Roads, Afunbiowo Estate Roads, and FUTA South Gate Road.

Speaking during the commissioning of Igoba and SIB roads, Aiyedatiwa said the Alagbaka Road Project forms part of the deliberate and systematic implementation of the state’s infrastructure development programme, aimed at expanding road networks, decongesting high-traffic corridors, and enhancing access to public institutions, residential areas, and commercial hubs within the state capital.

According to him, the road will serve as an important link, integrating adjoining streets and estates with major access routes in the Alagbaka area of Akure.

“It is a major and positive step in providing alternative access to Akure Airport. The execution of this project followed standard engineering specifications, with due consideration for pavement thickness, drainage design, load-bearing capacity, and long-term durability in line with projected traffic volumes and urban growth patterns in the area,” he said.

The governor noted that the delivery of the project aligns directly with the administration’s “Our Ease” development agenda, particularly in the areas of urban renewal, ease of movement, economic accessibility, and sustainable infrastructure development.

“By opening up this corridor, the government is not only improving mobility but also stimulating economic activities, increasing property values, and supporting orderly urban expansion,” he added.

He urged residents, motorists, and other users of the road to adhere strictly to traffic regulations and avoid activities that could compromise the structural integrity of the infrastructure.

“The adoption of a strong maintenance culture by all road users and stakeholders remains essential to preserving the lifespan and performance of the infrastructure. As a state government, we remain steadfast in our resolve to ensure the timely delivery of people-oriented and technically sound projects across the state,” he stated.

Aiyedatiwa added that the commissioning of the Alagbaka Extension Road underscores the administration’s commitment to building a functional, accessible, and resilient urban environment for the people of Ondo State.