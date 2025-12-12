$1m Theft Trial: Witness Says Jude Okoye’s Wife Holds 800,000 Shares

The trial of music executive Jude Chigozie Okoye, former manager and elder brother of P-Square duo Paul and Peter Okoye, continued on Friday before Justice Rahman Oshodi of the Lagos State High Court, Ikeja, with fresh revelations from the first prosecution witness.

Jude Okoye and his company, Northside Music Limited, are facing a four-count charge filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged theft of over $1 million. He has pleaded not guilty.

Testifying, the first prosecution witness, Peter Obumuneme Okoye, told the court that the defendant’s wife reportedly owns 800,000 shares in Northside Music Limited.

He also said the bank statements presented in court belonged to the joint business interests of P-Square.

“These accounts belong to me and my brother. We are P-Square. The company was registered by him, but it belongs to Peter and Paul,” the witness said, adding that he reported the matter to the EFCC after discovering alleged diversion of funds.

He further told the court that he and his brother discovered another entity, Northside Entertainment Company, through which they believed funds were being diverted.

During cross-examination, defence counsel Clement Onwuenwunor (SAN) attempted to tender documents he said were attached to the original petition to the EFCC. But prosecution counsel M. K. Bashir objected, arguing that the documents, although stamped as Certified True Copies did not meet legal requirements for admissibility.

Justice Oshodi agreed with the prosecution, ruling that the documents, which originated from the Corporate Affairs Commission and later reached EFCC custody, did not satisfy admissibility standards.

“I reject the documents and mark them as rejected,” the judge ruled.

The witness also confirmed he wrote a statement at the EFCC after the petition was submitted.

The matter was adjourned to February 20 and 27, 2026, for continuation of trial.