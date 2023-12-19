1999 Constitution, Cornerstone Of Nigeria’s Problems – Robert Clarke

Robert Clarke, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) has ignited a fiery debate on Tuesday by proclaiming that the 1999 Constitution is the bedrock of the nation’s challenges.

Speaking on Arise TV’s Good Morning Show, Clarke did not mince words in his critique of the constitution, highlighting its detrimental impact on various aspects of Nigerian governance.

According to him, “The 1999 constitution is the cornerstone of our problems. In every area of political line, especially in the area of election, when the constitution restricts those who can come and be voted for, or who can vote for, something must be wrong with that constitution. The problem today is not what the President says.”

Beyond his scathing criticism of the constitution, Clarke also questioned the actions of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, particularly the controversial demolition of the state House of Assembly complex.

He posed a poignant question, asking, “Why should a governor bring a caterpillar and bring down the state House of Assembly? Does that show sanity and you voted for such a person?”

In dissecting the constitutional roles in resolving sub-national matters, Clarke emphasized that President Bola Tinubu had no constitutional role in the Rivers State crisis.

His bold stance on this matter confronts the commonly held assumptions about the purview of federal intervention in regional disputes.

Looking ahead, Clarke fervently advocated for a comprehensive amendment of the Constitution, challenging the prevailing culture of power and money in Nigerian politics.

He urged a fundamental reevaluation of the role of politicians and political parties in the country, propounding thought-provoking questions about the nexus between political power and personal wealth.

Clarke’s call for constitutional amendments honed in on three pivotal areas: local government, election processes, and the dominance of political parties in Nigeria’s electoral landscape.

His assertions underscore a deep-seated belief in the transformative potential of constitutional reforms as a catalyst for progress and stability in the nation.

Amidst this impassioned plea for change, the resolution of the protracted political crisis in Rivers state emerged as a glimmer of hope.

Following extensive talks involving President Bola Tinubu, Governor Siminalayi Fubara, and other key stakeholders, a palpable truce was achieved.

The agreement, encapsulated in an eight-point resolution, signified a pivotal moment of reconciliation and a potential turning point in the state’s political trajectory.

As the dust settles on this momentous development, Robert Clarke’s impassioned plea for constitutional reform echoes resoundingly, igniting discussions and reflection on the future course of Nigeria’s political landscape.

His bold assertions and unwavering stance serve as a clarion call for radical change, challenging the status quo and beckoning the nation towards a new era of governance and accountability.