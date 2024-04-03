1999 Constitution Cannot Resolve Problems Of Nigeria – Bode George

Chief Bode George is a former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). In this interview monitored on Channels Television, he speaks on the crisis rocking the party in Lagos State, the race for the national chairmanship of the party and President Bola Tinubu’s appeal to Nigerians not to dishonour their country, among other issues, ANAYO EZUGWU reports

What is your reaction to President Bola Tinubu’s comment that Nigerians should speak well of their country? We must be honest with ourselves and clear in our minds because there is an adage in my part of the world that says ‘if heaven will fall, who will escape it.’ Again there is a speaking that prayers are essential to the life of any nation or individual home. If he is now talking to the people; it is important. So, let us be prayerful. The people who have been elected to manage the resources of the country for the benefit of the people should also be prayerful.

They must reflect the goodness of the Almighty God. I hope that is rooted in his mind in appealing to our people to be prayerful and not to dishonour your nation or bring disgrace to your nation. That is an appeal. What will follow is let there be some methodology, economically and physically to ensure you give the people, especially young people who have no jobs, future and hope. That is what drives people in the opposite direction to create mayhem everywhere.

Once there is poverty in the country, people will remain angry. I feel for our people and I want him to translate what he has said, which is heartwarming, into giving the people a lot of hope. If there is no hope, when you wake up in the morning, you don’t even know where you are going to go and getting a meal for the day is going to be hell, people will resort to different directions. So, I accept what he has done and I’m going to advise that he should translate it to meet the needs of Nigerians.

We suddenly found ourselves in this mess and like one of my old school teachers used to say, you can hardly find a man with a single hand in economics. I will plead because you have told us to remain calm and that you are fixing it. We are all watching and we will continue to pray for you to reduce the tension in the land. This insecurity is a major issue that this nation must face. I want to plead that there is no way this system of governance and the constitution we are running can resolve the problems of this nation. It can’t.

Take the security part of it; what is the population of the federal police? How can they effectively manage communities? It is impossible. So, we need to revisit the constitution to pave the way for the establishment of state police that will complement the national police. We are not asking for too much because the local police would be able to manage every community. They will speak their language, they know their culture, they know norms, they know who lives in every house and so you can effectively guarantee the safety of lives and property of the people. It is not just about talk because the constitution is also a major drawback.

Imagine Lagos State, the largest populated state in this country, electorally, it is the largest electoral state in this country but we have only 20 local governments. Ogun State which is next door is not comparable to Lagos in terms of population; it also has 20 local governments. Is that justifiable? And Kano State, which is the next largest state in Nigeria, has 44 local governments. Jigawa State, which was created from Kano State also has 24 or 26 local governments. And every month they all head to Abuja because local governments draw money from the federation account. So, where is justice and fairness?

Apart from revisiting the constitution of the nation, we should come down and manage the resources of this country for the betterment of our people

Some economists have said that we are taking steps in the right direction in terms of the economy; do you think that the President is making some policies that are leading Nigeria in the right direction? Like I said to you, economics is not an exact science. Unlike in engineering, when you make a design, you will say within a certain limit certain things will happen. They cannot be affirmative on the issue of the economy, so it will take time before we will feel the impact of all these policies they are talking about.

It is not something you can do in a day but as long as we have examined the methodology in the past that led us into hell and they are now revisiting them, looking at the various indices and seeing how much they can do, I will plead also, let’s wait and see what they are doing. If I’m rounding up in a short sentence what the President said, he is asking people to trust him, we will get it. We suggested he should have an economic team; he now has the economic team, so we will wait and see because some of those people in the economic team belong to the old past.

They are part of those who drove us in the wrong direction. So, I pray that God Almighty will hear our prayers and let them go straight into the hearts of those who are managing us and that there is a need to be honest with Nigerians. There is a need to make sure that they will see if you are putting a very positive approach to problem-solving. So, I wish us the best of luck because it is still theoretical, they are doing this today and they are doing another thing tomorrow and other external forces will still affect the issues that were not mentioned.

I’m also asking other Nigerians to let us be calm, let’s see the direction this thing will go and let the government be honest and truthful to Nigerians. We need to address the issues surrounding our oil sector and why we are importing crude oil to service Dangote Refinery. There are still issues that I don’t understand but whatever it is, they have agreed to resolve the issues. So, let’s give them time because very soon the government will be one year in office.

How do you react to the allegations that you directed members of the PDP in Lagos State to vote against the party? Let me tell you; I’m almost 80 years old and I have been in this party since its inception. What that young man was saying is a load of crap and it is an insult on my person to respond to the insanity he was talking about. He was talking absolute nonsense. Who went to Abuja to do what in Abuja? He contested and I even assisted him when they were doing the primaries.

The young man who wanted to compete against him is from Badagry division and I appealed to that young man for us to have less fight during the primaries, so that the election can be smooth. The young man accepted and this guy got the ticket. He is talking about elders; I don’t want to curse him but I regard it as nonsense because you meet all kinds of characters in politics. If it was when I was in the military, I know what I would do to him.

He is talking arrant rubbish and this is why we have said that we must get the party back to what the founding fathers established it to achieve. This kind of people cannot be part of the real owners and managers of the party. When did he join us and what has he done? There was a time he ran from Lagos to his state in Ekiti and wanted to contest the governorship election. He came and told me that he was going there and I wished him the best of luck. In the end, when he was beaten silly, he rushed back to Lagos. So, these are not issues that the party has experienced.

He is not the only one who is aggrieved in Lagos PDP, the governorship candidate of the party is also aggrieved and he is also talking… That young man, whom you called the gubernatorial candidate; I heard what he said, but drawing me to talk at their level is an insult. What does he know about PDP? I am a life Board of Trustee member and you know what a trustee is in any organisation. Legally, we own and manage the assets of the party on behalf of the people.

So, what he is talking about is that he got the ticket and went to Abuja but you see there was a major mistake made during the procedure of planning for the national election. But I will not sit down in the public and open crisis they brought during the election. I remembered the last time when I listened to the way they were doing these things. I walked out of the meeting because I knew it was going to take us into more crises. Look at the founding fathers of our party having realized that there is this issue of major tribes and minority tribes that had plagued this country since 1959.

And they then came up with a brilliant procedure. Now, they divided Nigeria into six geopolitical zones and had the six top positions in the country, the president, vice president, Senate president, speaker of the House of Representatives, Secretary to the Government of the Federation and the national chairman of the party. Section 7 (sub section 3c) of our constitution stated very emphatically and clearly that there must be rotation and zoning of all these positions. What happened the last time; President Muhammadu Buhari spent eight years, is he from Lagos State or Calabar? He is from Katsina State, so he has finished his term and a northern has done it.

The more sensible thing for the party was to ensure that this position was rezoned to the South and that there was this break in communication. That is why we would have sat down rather than somebody thinking I have it all and if you don’t like it get out. The person you are talking about, I don’t want to talk about him because he is an ingrate and the party has a procedure and we will go through that procedure because we are sure in our minds that they are here like a mole and we will sort them out. It is an insult for you to be telling the landlord to leave his house.

What do you make of the race for the national chairmanship of PDP and how do you think the party can handle that? The man who was the chairman left in some circumstances and so somebody must replace him. Temporarily, the deputy national chairman North took that position and he has been trying to reorganise and make sure to resort to normalcy. He is trying with his team but then the North Central zone is saying that was the position given to us, so if one goes the replacement must also come from that same zone.

That can be handled but it shouldn’t be handled in a manner that will further divide the party. I get really angry when I see people struggling dangerously for positions. The Benue people must meet and nominate one person and from there we can take it up. Apart from revisiting the constitution of the nation, we should come down and manage the resources of this country for the betterment of our people.