1999 Constitution: Amendment Or Revolutionary Change? (2)

Kindly accept my apologies for the mix-up in last week essay which had portion of the essay repeated in the concluding part of the essay. Well, to recapture the lost portion, let me reproduce the concluding part. In the conclusion I had asked what are the compelling arguments by the two broad parties or factions supporting the case for amendment of the 1999 Conclusion or a revolutionary change of it. I admit that the arguments for or against amendment or revolutionary change may not be well defined or compelling for either side due to the peculiar socio-cultural and political culture that has obliterated the fine line and obscured the clear demarcation that ought to exist between the question of amendment and the process of revolutionary change of constitution in any given functional state and country.

In the concluding portion of last week essay, I noted that those supporting the idea of amendment may have better understanding relative to that standpoint and support for their contention because their standpoint has been the prevailing idea and ruling socio-economic and political culture of Nigeria from its creation in 1914. This question of state formation, structuring and the making of the constitutional framework for the country is the fundamental question which has not been answered till date.

The other standpoint which like the other twin lobe of a pear is the idea of revolutionary change of the legal order and consequential change from the foundational legal order and consequential change from the foundational constitutional framework hewed out from conquest, subjugation and autocratic ruling culture has never succeeded and had on certain critical conjunctures of triumph foundered and petered out into oblivion. So, the argument for revolutionary change may not be quite appealing to the generality of the masses being as it were a concept that appears alien to the ruling socio-cultural order unless the protagonists walks the extra mile to water the idea on the already well-watered and cultivated soil that was fallowed after the 1946-1948 Zikist Movement era but now having a resurgence in the ENDSARS and the Obidient movements.

Like all ideas that have perpetual existence and never die, this idea of revolutionary change resurrected in 2020 and flowered in 2023 general election when it grew into the Obidient Movement that adopted Mr. Peter Obi, a seeming political orphan and relatively unencumbered politician for support in the presidential election of 2023. As stated in the preceding paragraphs, the argument for amendment of the 1999 Constitution or its revolutionary change may be difficult to sustain because Nigeria political culture is devoid of intellectualism. Ignorance largely rules the political space and many do not know the difference between amendment and revolutionary change.

Ignorance as a ruling culture is responsible for the systemic failure of Nigeria for the nationalists allowed the colonists to divide their national platform and pigeon-holed them into the tribal cocoons from where each group was serving Nigeria on a darkling plane of a fiefdom. The first national platform was the Lagos Youth Movement (later renamed National Youth Movement). All the educated elites were massed on this platform but it was soon divided by the Azikiwe-Awolowo feuds over Samuel Adesanya and Ernest Ikoli political quest to fill the casual vacancy that occurred in the Lagos Legislative Council seat. Nnamdi Azikiwe supported Samuel Adesanya while Awolowo supported Ernest Ikoli.

This feud sundered the National Youth Movement and it never recovered again as national platform. From the divided platform of National Youth Movement, Azikiwe and Awolowo never go together again and never spoke with one voice. In 1944, Azikiwe and his loyalists left National Youth Movement to form the National Council of Nigeria and Cameroon with Herbert Macaulay of the National Democratic Party. Macaulay was the national president while Azikiwe was the general secretary. It was a truly broad spectrum national nationalist movement but not a political party in the true sense of the word. It lacked structured organisation, individualized membership and political commitment and consequently lacked the vital ingredients of political organisation and ideology.

But what it lacked in terms of structure and organisation and ideology it more than gained in mass followership and national appeal. After the first national tour of the country during which it raised whopping sum of money to send delegation to London, this nascent movement for that is truly what it was, it relapsed into political stupor and day dreams, most especially as the London delegation had had a financial scandal and other misfeasance trailing it thereby weakening the enthusiasm of the member and political focus of the leadership.

Sewing these state and condition of the party, the youths formed themselves into a pressure group to ginger NCNC to revolutionary action. So in 1946, four Nigerians, Kola Balogun, Nduka Eze, MCK Ajuluchukwu and Abiodun Aloba formed a youth organisation the named after Nnamdi Azikiwe, unarguably the then foremost nationalist leader. They called the organisation the ‘Zikist Movement’. Within months, the youth organisation drew its membership from almost every ethnic nationality group in Nigeria. Within a short

This revolutionary trajectory spearheaded by the youth was sabotaged by no other person than the man adopted and honoured by Nigerian youths

time, this youth group became a revolutionary force whose potency was beyond the powers of the colonial authority. It galvanized the NCNC and gave it a political focus and ideology that made possible the party’s widening of its scope and reach to every part of Nigeria. The NCNC’s sagging political programme was resuscitated and reenergized with its revolutionary 1947 Freedom Charter adopted after Kaduna Convention. Its political focus was restored and its ideology was popular revolutionary and sovereign constitutional democracy with a charter of freedom and egalitarianism.

The Zikist Movement political programme mesmerized the British colonial authority and rendered it incoherent and incapacitated. The core agenda of the Zikist Movement was achievement of independence in all ramifications without any pre-condition from Britain. In fact, the British colonial authority was thrown off-balance to the extent that if the Zikists’ activities had been sustained Nigeria would have achieved a sovereign constitutional and political independence that was devoid of British manipulation and control. This revolutionary trajectory spearheaded by the youth was sabotaged by no other person than the man adopted and honoured by Nigerian youths.

Like what has been happening in Nigeria, the Nigerian leadership then led by Azikiwe considered its narrow interest of getting “power on platter of gold” above greater interest of the country to be wrested from the colonialists on the basis of freedom worked out from the sweat and blood of the people. Azikiwe had rapprochement with British colonial authority and having agreed to decolonization based on British incremental and controlled constitution-making process, he started distancing himself from the Zikist Movement and finally in 1948 denounced them as “cantankerous lieutenants and fissiparous followers.”

Consequent upon Azikiwe’s betrayal, the leaders and members of the Zikist Movement were rounded up, locked up and tried and jailed for sedition and other political offences. By 1950, this youth movement was proscribed. At the death of Zikist Movement, Britain heaved a sigh of relief and regained its decolonization process which was anchored on instituting constitutional framework and political system that allow neocolonialism as the moving force.

The death of Zikist Movement enabled Britain through M16 espionage system to spring up and fund the tribal political parties to rival NCNC. With the founding of tribal parties (Action Group and Northern People’s Congress) between 1949 and 1951, party politics became more concerned with acquiring political positions rather idealistic vocation for societal engineering. Youth activism was overtaken by youth vanguards that employ violence in support of politics. So between 1950 and 1959 political activities occupational and transactional. Sovereign and revolutionary constitutional change was sacrificed on the altar of neocolonialism and prebendal politics. This is the root of Nigerian constitutionalism and politics.