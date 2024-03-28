1999 Constitution: Amendment Or Revolutionary Change? (1)

I think the trouble with Nigeria is not leadership as our revered writer and statesman, Chinua Achebe posited in 1983. Rather the trouble with Nigeria is the fundamental questions on whether it should exist as the British colonialists founded it and later panel-beaten by indigenous militico-civilian rulers into its present grotesque form and shape and if so on what terms that existence should be based.

This question confronting the country is the trouble with it and unless it is positively put to the people in their sovereign constitutive power and sincerely and truthfully answered, Nigeria may never get out of its present distracted condition that has earned it the tag of ‘sickman-of-Africa’ alongside Somalia and other failed or failing States in Africa.

The birth pang of any nation-state is never an easy one. It takes blood and sweat of its nationals shed in the daily toils of nation-building to sustain such a state and keep it in the trajectory of stability, growth and development. It has never been an easy task. Nigeria’s story of nationhood is a very difficult one and quite an unpalatable one which convinced its rulers of tinkering with the idea of abolishing history, that veritable purveyor of culture and civilisation to erase or obliterate public memory and possibly obviate revolutionary change of the legal.

Nigeria’s history is replete with violence, humongous and outrageous amount of it which Britain and its nationals as traders, missionaries and political administrator served the people. It was soured grape of wrath! The founding of Nigeria was propelled by a mixed grill of variegated interests – commercial, diplomatic and political. The Portuguese traders opened the coastal areas by trading at Lagos and Gwatto Port of Benin Kingdom, and later the adventurers/explorers opened up the hinterland wherein British traders, the most prominent of which was Sir George Taubman Goldie whose commercial activities actually led to the securing of the treaties with African potentates and peoples.

It was Goldie’s fraudulent treaties and unconscionable commercial activities that secured him the vast areas that entitled Britain to the fulfillment of the Berlin Conference vital condition or prerequisite of having effective occupation over the claimed territories. Infact, without the activities of Sir George Taubman Goldie’s Royal Niger Company, it is doubtful if Britain would have had control of South-South, Southeast, greater part of North Central which enabled access and eventual conquest of Sokoto Caliphate and other Far-Northerly communities.

However, whatever good, Sir George Taubman Goldie did for Britain the evil precedents set in his buccaneering activities such as forcible seizure of land and control of commerce through fraudulent treaties entitling him to commercial monopoly over the Niger Territories and administration of same through mercantilist middlemen and traditional rulers laid the groundwork for the eventual unitary state and autocratic constitutional framework imposed on Nigeria from 1914 to date.

When Britain took control of the areas falling within the commercial and administrative control of Sir George Taubman Goldie company in 1899 whereupon he was settled with the generous purchase price of £865,000 and several tracts of land housing his trading bases and posts, it faced several challenges of dearth of funds and administrative personnel to run the vast areas. So on acquisition of Nigeria from Goldie’s Royal Niger Company, Britain fell back on the administrative structure which the company had used to secure and manage the vast territory.

It is pertinent to note that Captain Frederick Dealtry Lugard, a soldier-of-fortune whom the company had used as its Chief Security Officer was retained by Britain as its Chief Executive Officer, first over the Protectorate of Northern Nigeria as its first High Commissioner (later Governor) and later as Governor-General of amalgamated Nigeria from 1914 to 1919. It was Lugard who laid the state structure of Nigeria and imposed the autocratic constitutional framework that has become the immutable grundnorm.

The political infrastructure and norms hoisting the praxis in operating Nigeria were laid by Lord Lugard and his caste of British imperial bureaucrats. It is no longer hidden as the declassified British Imperial Records have shown that Britain breached its trust over Nigeria by making it a neo-colonial state but above all imposing a unitary state and an autocratic constitutional framework over it and to rub-salt into the injury, and by callously political artifice informally adopted the Fulani political establishment as the ruling caste over Nigeria.

It is this political culture that has rendered Nigeria incoherent, distracted and laid waste for decades. It is this false nation-state and imposed autocratic constitutional framework that Nigerians have been agitating to change since 1980s to date. Now, the controversy at the political turf has been whether the change of this extant legal order should be by amendment or by revolutionary change. Now, the question which any officious-bystanders would ask is: if given a chance to proffer solution is: was the extant legal order created by the people of Nigeria or was it imposed on them by an external force.

The answer seems from Nigeria historical account to be a forced creation of nation-state and consequent imposition of constitutional framework by an external force which was Britain. Britain created Nigeria between 1862 and 1914 and operated it as a colonial facility from 1914 to 1960. Britain granted it flag-independence on October 1, 1960. Before the grant of independence, Britain had designed and created a constitutional framework over which the people lacked the sovereign power to control the processes leading to it or to determine the outcome.

Barely five years after the flag independence, the country became embroiled in crises and consequently plunged into a civil war largely manipulated and managed by Britain to achieve an outcome favourable to its interests. From January, 1966 to the end of war in 1970 and thereafter, the country was managed by military rulers who designed and ruled it as it deemed fit.

So the question is: do the people change this legal order by amendment as favoured by the same ruling caste that has been in power since colonial period till date or should the people in their constitutive sovereign power change that legal order if it does not serve the greatest good and interest of the people? How is this issue to be determined? What are the compelling arguments to take

either steps of preserving the status quo with whatever amendments to be made to that 1999 Constitution or changing it through revolutionary means? These arguments may not be easy to make, especially for advocating the revolutionary change. But for the amendment process, the protagonists abound and it appears more reasonable, practicable and plausible.

