1985 Coup: We overthrew Buhari’ ‘cause of his ‘holier-than-thou’ attitude –IBB

Former military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (rtd) has opened up on the reasons he and his colleagues in army sacked his predecessor in office, General Muhammadu Buhari (rtd) in a bloodless military coup 40 years ago.

In his autobiography, “A journey In Service” launched on Thursday, Babangida revealed that Buhari was overthrown after barely 20 months on the saddle because he derailed from the “rescue mission” the military had presented as their reason for sacking the democratically elected civilian government of President Shehu Shagari in 1983.

According to him, the then Major General Muhammadu Buhari and his deputy, the late Brigadier Tunde Idiagbon, along the line, separated themselves from the mainstream of the armed forces by personalising what was initially a collective leadership.

He said that given the autocratic style of leadership adopted by Buhari, divisions emerged within the armed forces, instead of the unanimity of purpose that informed the December 1983 change of government.

“My predecessor in office, Major General Muhammadu Buhari, and his deputy, Brigadier Tunde Idiagbon, had separated themselves from the mainstream of the armed forces by personalising what was initially a collective leadership. They both posited a ‘holier than thou’ attitude, antagonising the civil populace against the military.

“Fundamental rights and freedoms were being routinely infringed upon and abused. As a military administration, we were now

presiding over a society that was primarily frightened of us.

“We were supposed to improve their lives and imbue the people with hope for a better future. Instead, we ruled the nation with a series of draconian decrees. An administration intended to reflect the collective will of the armed forces as a national institution came to be seen as the

private personal autocracy of a stubborn few.

“Like most military coups, our leadership change was informed by widespread disquiet among the civil populace. Ordinary people were experiencing severe economic hardship. The general economic and social conditions the people lived under were worsening by the day. Essential goods and supplies were scarce. Yet arbitrary controls in all aspects of economic life and an ancient resort to barter in international trade meant that the nation’s financial woes would not end soon. Draconian decrees led to the abuse and severe limitation of basic freedoms as people were clamped into indefinite detention, most times, for minor infractions.”

He added: “Punishment for crimes against the state had led to the pursuit of mechanical legalistic justice against the dictates of natural justice,” he wrote.

Babangida said that as the Chief of Army Staff at that period, he was under undue pressure from the rank and file to seek ways of reconnecting the government to society to avert an imminent revolt from the people.

“On several occasions and instances, even the very integrity of the armed forces was being called into question. A disciplinary case involving allegations of divided interest against some senior officers was decided without due recourse to the Army Council.

“Instead of waiting for a report and investigation from the Army leadership, the affected officers were unceremoniously relieved of their commission, and their military career of so many years was abruptly ended without any input from the Army as their institution of origin. I objected to this arbitrariness and disregard for due process. I confided in some senior colleagues that I would rather resign my commission than continue in office as Chief of Army Staff without input into decisions that concern the careers of personnel under my command.

“In response, I was placed under surveillance, with the privacy of my communications and those of my family constantly monitored. This tense atmosphere culminated in the unanimous decision of a broad spectrum of senior and middle-level officers to change the nation’s leadership. The processes associated with this change were completed without bloodshed by midnight on August 26, 1985,” he said in the book.

Babangida recalled that on August 27, 1985 when he assumed office as the nation’s new leader, he was fully aware of the many challenges confronting the country.

“I had no illusions about the direction in which to move the country. I had long-standing convictions about Nigeria, born out of many decades of comprehensive consultations with a broad spectrum of compatriots from nearly all walks of life. Having been part of all previous government changes, I had become quite familiar with the wishes and aspirations of our people and developed a template of what needed to be done, at least from my modest perspective. The new administration’s determination was informed by a genuine desire to end the cycle of instability in both the politics and general history of the nation. I made this clear in my inaugural address to the nation: Since independence, this country has had a history mixed with turbulence and fortune. We have witnessed our rise to greatness, followed by a decline to the state of a bewildered nation. Our human potentials have been neglected, and our natural resources have been put to waste. A phenomenon of constant insecurity and overbearing uncertainty has become characteristic of our national existence,” he said.

The former military President, who was nicknamed Maradona for his dexterity on the governance turf, said he and many of his colleagues were strong supporters of democracy and the replacement of the the Westminster parliamentary system with an American-type Presidential system in 1979.

“I saw nothing wrong with the presidential system and openly endorsed it. I was convinced that nothing was fundamentally wrong with the presidential system but instead with its practice and implementation under the defunct National Party of Nigeria (NPN).

“Therefore, my adoption of the title of ‘President’ upon assumption of office was a summation of our consensus on the need to preserve and strengthen the presidential system and make it work better for the nation. The title was received with a mixture of consternation and curiosity by the public, led by the media. People were used to the heads of successive military administrations assuming the ‘Head of State’ title.

“To my mind, this title did not indicate the fundamental issue of the type of state that each of these military administrations set out to institute and lead. But I did not doubt the basic constitutional order and structural principle on which I and my colleagues intended to.

