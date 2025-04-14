1980 AFCON Hero, Charles Bassey Dies At 71

Share

Nigeria’s football community has once again been thrown deeper into mourning following the death of Charles Bassey, a member of the iconic 1980 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) winning Green Eagles squad.

Bassey, a former national team forward, passed away on Saturday at the age of 71 in his hometown of Eket, Akwa Ibom State, after a prolonged battle with illness.

His death came just hours after the passing of another Nigerian football legend and team captain, Christian Chukwu, was confirmed, marking a day of double tragedy for the country’s football family.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) confirmed the sad news in a statement issued on Sunday.

“This has been a day of double tragedy, and the NFF and the entire Nigerian football fraternity are deeply saddened by the turn of events,” NFF General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, said.

“We lost ‘Chairman’ Chukwu earlier in the day; now, we have to mourn Charles Bassey. May God Almighty grant their souls eternal rest.”

Charles Bassey was a vital part of Nigeria’s historic 1980 Green Eagles squad that secured the country’s first-ever AFCON title with a memorable 3-0 victory over Algeria at the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos, on March 22, 1980.

Renowned for his blistering pace and sharp attacking instincts, Bassey helped lay the foundation for what would become a golden era for Nigerian football.

Beyond his playing days, Bassey dedicated himself to coaching and nurturing young talents, managing several domestic clubs, including Calabar Rovers, Mobil Pegasus, BCC Lions of Gboko, Flash Flamingoes of Benin, Akwa United, and Wikki Tourists of Bauchi.

His work at both the grassroots and professional levels left an enduring legacy in Nigerian football.

Bassey’s death now brings to nine the number of fallen heroes from the 1980 AFCON-winning Green Eagles side.

Other late members include goalkeepers Best Ogedegbe and Moses Effiong; defenders Christian Chukwu, Okechukwu Isima, and Tunde Bamidele; midfielders Aloysius Atugbu and Mudashiru Lawal; and forward Martins Eyo.

As Nigeria continues to reflect on the lives and contributions of these national icons, Charles Bassey’s name will remain etched in the history of Nigerian football as one of the true pioneers of the beautiful game in the country.

