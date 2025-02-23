Share

A former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chuks Ibegbu, has said ex-military Head of State, Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida (IBB) has confirmed that the 1966 coup was not an Igbo coup but aimed at making the late sage, Obafemi Awolowo, a Prime Minister.

In his book titled, “A Journey of Service,” Babangida dismissed claims that the 1966 military takeover was an “Igbo coup.”

He said the head of the 1966 coup, Kaduna Nzeogwu spoke Hausa fluently and was more North than Igbo.

Reacting to the revelation in a statement issued on Saturday evening, Ibegbu urged former military Generals such as Yakubu Gowon and TY Danjuma to follow suit.

The Ohanaeze chieftain charged Nigeria to apologize for the past situation that led to the Biafra civil war, also calling on the Nigerian government to immortalize MKO Abiola.

READ ALSO:

He said: “Am happy Babangida who was nearly killed at the Uzuakoli sector of the war by redoubtable Biafra forces have finally told the world the truth on the January Coup.

“This pan Nigeria coup led to a bloody counter coup which later caused the civil war in which millions of lives were lost.

“I am happy Babangida confirmed that the January coup was geared to make Awolowo the Prime minister and not any Igbo hegemony as the counter coupists of July 29, 1966 claimed.

“I am very happy the truth is now coming out and I expect General Gowon and TY Danjuma to follow suit. Ndigbo lost three million lives for this wrong profiling.

“The Nigeria state would now have the courage to apologise to Ndigbo for the progrom and subsequent war against them whose wounds are still there directly or indirectly.

“I have forgiven Babangida of his other sins for saying this generational truth.”

The former deputy spokesman of Ohanaeze also declared that Babangida’s confession that MKO Abiola won the June 12, 1993 presidential election was apt.

Share

Please follow and like us: