193,000 Kwarans To Benefit From Tinubu’s RHWDP Initiative

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has launched the Renewed Hope Ward Development Programme (RHWDP) in the state, a non-partisan socio-economic initiative of President Bola Tinubu to lift millions of Nigerians out of poverty.

A total of 193,000 Kwarans are to benefit from the initiative across the 193 wards in the state. The Governor said the programme attests to the President’s love for the less privileged and his government’s dedication to achieving the 1 trillion dollar economy by 2030.

“This is the most innovative grassroots social programme rolled out to address poverty irrespective of religious difference, political persuasion, tribal or gender difference or place of birth,” the Governor said in Ilorin through his Senior Adviser and Counselor, Alhaji Sa’adu Salau, who represented him.

“This is a practical demonstration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s love for the grassroots and the poorest of the poor. This is the most data-driven FG special intervention towards ensuring a $1 trillion economy by 2030.”