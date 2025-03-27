19 Years After, FG To Complete Abandoned National Library

Share

The Federal Government has said it would resume construction of the 19-year-old abandoned National Library from June this year, and hopes to complete basement levels one and two, ground floor, first, second floors as well as external works.

Designed in 1981, the construction which started in 2006 during the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo to the tune of N8.9 billion with an initial completion period of 22 months, has suffered delay since work stopped in 2012.

Past ministers of education had all promised to resume work on the National Library which has been lying fallow at Plot 35, Cadastral Business District, in the Federal Capital Territory.

Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa during a tour of the edifice in company of the National Librarian, Prof. Chinwe Anunobi, some senior directors of the Federal Ministry of Education and team of consultants yesterday, noted that the Tinubu led administration has the political will to complete the 19-year-old project which was awarded to Reynolds Construction Company (RCC).

