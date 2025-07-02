19 Years After, ESUT Inducts 70 Pioneer Graduates Into Nursing Profession

In what has been described as a historic and emotional moment, the Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT) yesterday inducted 70 pioneer graduates of its Department of Nursing Sciences into the nursing profession, bringing an end to a seven-year wait due to lack of accreditation.

The induction ceremony was conducted by the Registrar of the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN), Alhaji Alhassan Ndagi, formally ushering the graduates into the noble healthcare profession.

This was even as the elated inductees, who began their academic journey in 2018 without accreditation for the programme, heaped praises on the Enugu State Governor, Dr. Peter Mbah, for turning their story around through decisive action and strategic intervention, acknowledging that without the governor’s timely support and provision of the facilities necessary for accreditation, their dreams might have ended in frustration.