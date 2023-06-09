New Telegraph

June 9, 2023
19-Year-Old Arraigned Over Attempt To Steal SUV

A teenager identified as Lekan Wasiu on Friday granted a sum of N500,00 bail after he was arraigned for attempted theft by the Ogudu Magistrates Court in Lagos State.

A 19-year-old Wasiu was taken to court for attempting to steal a GAC SUV car.

New Telegraph reports that, the accused mechanic who resides in the Bolar of Ajah area, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magistrate M.O Tanimola adjourned the case until June 23 for hearing.

But Insp. Donjour Perezi, the Prosecution Counsel, told the court that the defendant, on May 1 at Aderemi Akeju Street, PowerLine, Ifako, did attempt to steal a GAC SUV car with registration number GGE, 604 GZ, valued at N14 million.

“One Franklin Ngaba reported that he went for a meeting and parked his SUV car on Aderemi Akeju Street, Ifako, Lagos, when his host, Tajudeen Gafari, came to ask who owned the said vehicle.

“Tajudeen said the defendant had opened the car and was about to drive it away when he was caught in the act,” Perezi said.

He added that, the offence contravened the provisions of Section 406 (2) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

