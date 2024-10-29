19 States Vs EFCC: 5,000 Lawyers Back Governors

Share

A historic lawsuit filed by 19 state governors challenging the constitutionality of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has gained the support of no less than 5,000 lawyers.

The Judiciary Watchdogs, a group of lawyers from the 36 states, commended the governors for their courageous stand. According to the lawyers, who have been vocal against corruption in Nigeria, the EFCC’s enabling act was enacted without input from state assemblies, violating the principles of federalism and state autonomy.

In a statement by Co-National Convener Real S. Dennis, the lawyers said the governors were on track for demanding constitutional compliance, state sovereignty, and accountability from the EFCC and other anti-graft agencies.

For the lawyers, getting the foundation right would help the war against corruption as the agencies now, particularly the EFCC, have only allegedly been fighting proxy wars for successive Presidents.

Dennis argued that the National Assembly must ratify the UN Convention against Corruption in accordance with Section 12 of the 1999 Constitution.

He further said the lawsuit would have far-reaching implications for Nigeria’s federal system, anti-corruption efforts, and democratic governance, while advising the Federal Government to look critically at the reason the EFCC appeared to be consistently embroiled in controversy.

The statement said: “We, the Judiciary Watchdogs, a group of lawyers from the 36 states of the federation wholeheartedly applaud the bold and visionary leadership of the 16 state governors who have taken a historic step to challenge the constitutionality of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and others at the Supreme Court.”

Share

