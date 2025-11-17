19 Northern States’ Farmers Suffer Losses Over Costly Inputs –FV4T

The Patron of Farmers Voice for Tinubu (FV4T) in Bauchi State, Alhaji Sagir Aminu Saleh, has appealed to the Federal Government to introduce measures that will reduce the soaring prices of agricultural inputs and implements nationwide.

Saleh expressed concern that most farmers, particularly across the 19 northern states, incurred losses this farming season due to the high cost of fertilizer, agro-chemicals and farm tools.

He said: “I passionately call for initiatives that will bring down the prices of agricultural inputs – especially fertilizer, agro-chemicals, and farm implements – to support bumper harvests and strengthen national food security.”

The former deputy governor noted that such interventions would also boost agricultural development and mobilise grassroots support for the re-election of President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima in 2027.