19 Jailed Over Deadly Moscow Concert Attack

Nineteen people have been jailed over an attack at a concert hall near Moscow that killed 149 people and left more than 500 injured – the deadliest mass shooting in Russia in two decades.

A Russian military court handed life sentences to four gunmen and 11 accomplices. Four other defendants were given between 19 and 22 years, state media reported.

The attack at Crocus City Concert Hall on the outskirts of Russia’s capital on March 22, 2024 began with gunmen shooting before setting fire to the venue. An Islamic State (IS) group affiliate admitted it had carried out the attack and posted video evidence.

Moscow has repeatedly accused Ukraine of involvement – an allegation strenuously denied by Kyiv, reports the BBC. Some 6,000 people had been at the auditorium in Krasnogorsk for a rock concert on the evening of the attack when gunmen burst into the complex and started shooting randomly.

The attackers then set fires which engulfed the venue and caused the roof to collapse. Many of the victims died from bullet wounds and some from smoke inhalation.